Jarrell, TX

Two construction workers buried alive after 20-foot trench collapses, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

A trench collapsed at a construction site in Texas, burying two workers deep underground, officials said Tuesday, June 28.

Rescue crews descended on the construction site in Jarrell — roughly 42 miles northeast of downtown Austin — after a call for help came in at 8:39 a.m., the Jarrell Police Department said.

Two men were working inside the trench, two feet wide but at least 20 deep, when it caved in, burying them alive.

The men are “presumed dead,” police said, and efforts are focused on recovery, not rescue.

Crews from surrounding communities, including Round Rock, Georgetown and Austin are assisting Jarrell first responders on the scene.

It’s not clear what may have caused the trench to collapse.

KHOU

Bodies recovered 23 hours after men buried alive during Texas trench collapse

JARRELL, Texas — The two men who died after they were buried alive at a construction site in Jarrell on Tuesday were recovered by authorities 23 hours after the incident. The two were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after the trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m., said Jarrell City Spokesperson Nick Spinetto said.
