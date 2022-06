After the Chicago White Sox wrapped up a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, manager Tony La Russa shed some light on Yoan Moncada’s expected return. Moncada, who exited early from the White Sox’s loss to the Houston Astros on June 17, will likely come off the injured list on Tuesday. That return date would make him available for the second of the three-game set with the Angels.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO