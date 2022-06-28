64-year-old Chinese restaurant, along with whole Bay Area block, approved for demolition

Pour one out for the Fort Point Beer Company’s Haight Street location, which has closed, but the Valencia Street and Ferry Building locations (and the brewery itself) remain open for business. “After thousands of beers and hotdogs consumed, countless neighborhood friends made, hundreds of fuzzy dog visits, 2.5 years, and one tiny parklet constructed, we are saying ‘so long’ to our Lower Haight location. Sunday, June 26th was our last day of service,” Fort Point said in an Instagram post. [SFGate]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO