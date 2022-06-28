ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

64-year-old Chinese restaurant, along with whole Bay Area block, approved for demolition

By Madeline Wells
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A six-story mixed-use residential building is planned to take its...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Chinese Restaurant#Architecture#San Francisco#Housing#Food Drink#Restaurants#East 3rd Ave#The City Council#Arco#Sfgate
Josue Torres

Tasty restaurants to try this summer in the Bay Area

(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash) This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer. Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.
NBC Bay Area

Family Fun: County Fairs Return to Bay Area This Summer

Summer is in full swing in the Bay Area — and warmer weather means it's county fair season (if there is such a thing). If you're looking for something to do with the whole family this summer, several Bay Area county fairs kick off in the coming weeks. Here's...
SFGate

The Daily 06-28-22 Beloved Bay Area theme park to close permanently in near future

Santa Clara, USA - March 26, 2012: California's Great America is an amusement park located in Santa Clara, California that is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. It is one of four major amusement parks that operate around the San Francisco Bay Area. Cedar Fair verified that a long-term agreement was reached with the San Francisco 49ers regarding parking and construction of a new stadium adjacent to Great America. (maybefalse/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CA
getnews.info

Excite Credit Union, Latino Business Foundation Silicon Valley, and SOMOS Mayfair Celebrate Grand Opening of Community-Serving Hub

Not-for-profit groups come together to form La Esquina de Quetzal at Quetzal Gardens to serve families and small businesses in East San Jose. San Jose, CA, USA – June 29, 2022 – Excite Credit Union (Excite), Latino Business Foundation Silicon Valley (LBFSV), and SOMOS Mayfair (SOMOS) will participate in the grand opening of Quetzal Gardens on Wednesday, June 29. The three community-service organizations will be ground floor tenants of the recently completed Quetzal Gardens affordable housing complex in East San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

City of Martinez Brings Back Annual July 4th Fireworks Show

MARTINEZ, CA – The City of Martinez is pleased to announce that the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show is returning to Martinez. The City is also welcoming back the annual Fourth of July Parade organized by Downtown Martinez and Company and sponsored by the Martinez Refining Company. “Now...
MARTINEZ, CA
ABC10

Here's why it's become difficult to buy a home in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Army veteran and Stockton native Jack Swanson began the search to buy his first home in his hometown with his girlfriend earlier this year. Hoping to take advantage of his opportunity for a Veterans Affairs loan, Swanson began his initial search in North Stockton – where he was quickly humbled by the opinions.
rwcpulse.com

Vitality Bowls Redwood City announces celebration event

Vitality Bowls Redwood City, a specialty açaí bowl chain, is now under new ownership. To celebrate, they have both extended their hours and are launching new menu items. Their celebration event will take place at the café located at 835 Middlefield Road in Redwood City on Friday, July 1. The new café hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Supervisors Have Ended Single-Family Zoning

Pour one out for the Fort Point Beer Company’s Haight Street location, which has closed, but the Valencia Street and Ferry Building locations (and the brewery itself) remain open for business. “After thousands of beers and hotdogs consumed, countless neighborhood friends made, hundreds of fuzzy dog visits, 2.5 years, and one tiny parklet constructed, we are saying ‘so long’ to our Lower Haight location. Sunday, June 26th was our last day of service,” Fort Point said in an Instagram post. [SFGate]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Bakery Black Jet Is Selling Adorably Explicit Cakes to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

Bernal Heights’ neighborhood favorite Black Jet Baking Co. might be best known for its case of sticky buns crowned with crunchy pecans and frosted cupcakes topped with sprinkles, but this week baker and owner Gillian Shaw is making headlines for a decidedly less kid-party-friendly creation. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Shaw baked a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six Supreme Court justices: “Fuck you.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4th of July events in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Here are some ways you can celebrate in the Bay Area. After two years, Alameda welcomes back the Mayor’s 4th of July parade. On Monday, July 4th, the Alameda Police Department will close streets along the parade route to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. and most closures will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.alamedaca.gov/RESIDENTS/Alameda-4th-of-July-Parade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy