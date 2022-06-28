Counting down to the sales of Fourth of July fireworks in West Richland

Logan Haskell, left, and Zane Brewer work together Tuesday morning stacking boxes of fireworks on tables at the Pyrobros Discount Fireworks stand on the corner of West Van Giesen Street and Belmont Boulevard in West Richland.

Workers at sales stands were busy preparing for the noon June 28 statewide start of the legal sales of consumer fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

The holiday is known for causing pets to hide or even run away because of anxiety from fireworks. Members of Washington State University’s Veterinary Hospital advise pet-owners to make an appropriate, confined and comfortable space in their home for pets to feel safe.

Background noise, such as fans or music, can help drown out the noises. Some pets pick up on destructive behavior when they are anxious and giving them a toy can help avoid property damage.

The city of Richland advises people lighting fireworks to be aware of their surroundings and neighbors, and safely dispose of used fireworks.

Community members can be safe this weekend by keeping water buckets nearby, being aware of weather conditions, buying fireworks legally and lighting them one at a time outdoors.