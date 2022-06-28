ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Why is this home for sale in Georgia called a ‘unicorn house’? Look inside and see

By TJ Macias
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

In fairy tales, when someone talks about a “unicorn,” they usually mean the mythical horse with a spiraled horn on its head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhp8T_0gOmbkVe00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

But when it comes to this house on the real estate market in Atlanta for $514,000, the term is more in regard to the residence’s uniqueness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYonG_0gOmbkVe00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, along with its attached one-bedroom, one-bathroom attached studio, appears to be overflowing with personality and charm in the form of color pops that seem to explode in almost every room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Heuuw_0gOmbkVe00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Features in and around the 1,529-square-foot main home include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyfyx_0gOmbkVe00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

  • Renovated commercial kitchen

  • Large screened back porch

  • Open-concept floor plan

  • Mature tree canopy

  • Backyard pub, bar stand and grilling station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRaxq_0gOmbkVe00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Reclaimed and recycled materials from historic buildings of Atlanta’s past were used to create this masterpiece,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4118wO_0gOmbkVe00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The home is also centrally located and close to downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iD0hG_0gOmbkVe00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

‘Rare’ ranch on 40,000 acres of wilderness hits Oregon market. See the $65M retreat

You can live in this former missile silo in Nebraska. No, really — take a look

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
rumble.com

Woman Faceplants During Rope Swing Fail

Info from Licensor: "I, Taylor Adams, was celebrating my birthday out on the lake with friends and family. My brother saw the rope swing and thought it looked fun. He went first and made it look easy, but you see how my attempt ended. I immediately went to the ER and received 3 stitches in my lip and 4 staples in the back of my head."
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Grilling#Unicorn#Commercial Kitchen#Housing List#Interior Screen#Realtor Features#Realtor Renovated#Realtor Reclaimed#Realtor Com#Exterior Screen#Realtor The
wfncnews.com

Watch for This Misleading Mailer for Death Benefits

A fantastic cousin sent me this mailer he received recently. The outside of the envelope is very generic and says it comes from the Distribution Processing Center at PO Box 689, Marietta, GA 30061-0689. However, the business reply envelope inside goes to a different address at PO Box 1748, Kennesaw, GA 30156-9855.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Fayetteville restaurant uses robot during labor shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At a time when good workers are hard to find in the restaurant business, there is a recipe for success. Jeremy Caro is general manager of Dua Vietnamese in Fayetteville and has come up with a unique way to deal with the labor shortage. He found...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thetoptours.com

15 Best Atlanta Tours (2022)

The popularity of Atlanta is growing every single minute and no doubt that it conquers as the best city in Southeast America soon or maybe it already has. Well, whatever the positions are, Atlanta today stands at the top of the list when it comes to exploring Georgia or the South. Atlanta has the most pleasant combination of all, including art, craft, architecture, music, film, and road workmanship. With that, it has endless sites to explore, for every season, suiting the demands of all kinds of travelers and entertaining each amongst them. And for exploring them all, the city of Atlanta offers multiple sightseeing tours throughout the year.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Rome: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Rome, Georgia

FAQs about Rome, Georgia. Rome is the largest city of Floyd County. It lies on the state’s border with Alabama and is also the largest in all of northwest Georgia. It’s located at the foothills, of the famous Appalachian Mountains. This area is home to a wealth of waterways that first attracted Creek people and Cherokee peoples.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police close road to investigate 'suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek said a report of a suspicious package at a women's health clinic prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, a city, located west of downtown Atlanta, is filled with high-spirited individuals who relate like family. The small town also contains several tourist attractions amidst festive vibes. Due to its serenity, families visit on vacation and tour the museums, resorts, and restaurants. The foods are made from farm-fresh ingredients...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PUBLIC AUCTION These vehicles will be sold at Public Auctions

PUBLIC AUCTION These vehicles will be sold at Public Auctions on WEDNESDAY, JULY 20th , 2022 All auctions start promptly @ 10:00 Am. Registration begins @ 9:00AM. The auction will be held at: Chanceys Wrecker Service, Inc. 539 McDaniel Mill Rd SW Conyers, Ga 30012 Telephone: 770-483-0698 Fax: 770-922-5223 2002 Chrysler Sebring 1C3EL45R92N194212 1984 Buick Regal 1G4AJ47A9EH514263 2000 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWTE29M3YM048694 2008 Honda Accord 1HGCP26798A072153 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 1FMZU77E81UA77453 2002 Mercury Mountaineer 4M2ZU86EX2UJ26580 2012 Ford Fiesta 3FADP4EJ6CM114324 2016 Ford Focus 1FADP3J21FL353939 1999 Honda Accord 1HGCG3155XA025695 2009 Nissan Pathfinder 5N1AR18UX9C601026 2007 Ford Freestyle 1FMDK02147GA34120 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class WDBNG70JX4A394091 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan 1D4GP24R16B666198 2008 Toyota Tacoma 3TMKU72N88M014462 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZH57B284193592 2008 Lincoln MKZ 3LNHM28T98R601383 1998 Lexus ES 300 JT8BF28G6W5028545 2009 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC46B09N505106 2003 Chevrolet C5500 1GBE5E1143F506335 2007 Toyota Camry 4T1BE46K47U613277 929-74584 6/29 7/6 2022.
CONYERS, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
122
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy