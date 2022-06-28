Why is this home for sale in Georgia called a ‘unicorn house’? Look inside and see

In fairy tales, when someone talks about a “unicorn,” they usually mean the mythical horse with a spiraled horn on its head.

But when it comes to this house on the real estate market in Atlanta for $514,000, the term is more in regard to the residence’s uniqueness.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, along with its attached one-bedroom, one-bathroom attached studio, appears to be overflowing with personality and charm in the form of color pops that seem to explode in almost every room.

Features in and around the 1,529-square-foot main home include:

Renovated commercial kitchen

Large screened back porch

Open-concept floor plan

Mature tree canopy

Backyard pub, bar stand and grilling station

“Reclaimed and recycled materials from historic buildings of Atlanta’s past were used to create this masterpiece,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

The home is also centrally located and close to downtown.

