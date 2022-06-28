ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California’s Great America to close. Here are other NorCal amusement parks you can visit

By Noor Adatia
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qwPO_0gOmbjcv00

California’s Great America amusement park i s counting its days, but it’s unclear when, exactly, it will shutdown.

The park’s owner Cedar Fairs announced Monday it sold the land to a Bay Area developer, Prologis, for $310 million in a deal that will allow the park to operate for “ up to 11 years ” — or until 2033.

The amusement park, which opened in 1976, has been a mainstay in the south Bay community and features more than 60 rides for adults and children. Admission into the park also includes access to its South Bay Shores water park.

Here are other amusement parks in Northern California you can visit:

Golfland Sunsplash Roseville

1893 Taylor Rd, Roseville

This Roseville amusement parks features more than 30 rides and includes a waterpark area known as Sunsplash. Tickets for various activities including mini golf, bumper cars and laser tag vary in price, and general admission to the waterpark is $49.99 for guests taller than four feet.

Raging Waters Sacramento

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento

The waterpark features several water attractions, pools, slides and a lazy river. The price for general admission is $49.99.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo

The theme park has many roller coasters and animal attractions including a butterfly habitat, a small animal nursery and an alligator viewing area. The summer pass , which lasts until Labor Day, starts at $74.99, and a one-day ticket begins at $39.99.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

400 Beach St, Santa Cruz

The boardwalk in Santa Cruz which faces the ocean also has an amusement park full of rides and games. The one-day wristband for all rides begins around $50.

Fairytale Town

3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento

Fairytale Town may not be a waterpark, but the kid-friendly park is known for its unique playground equipment based on children’s storybooks. It includes attractions like the Humpty Dumpty Bridge and Old Woman in the Shoe slide.

Tickets for adults and children is $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Children under the age of 1 are admitted for free.

Safari West

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa

The wildlife preserve is home to more than 80 species of animals including cheetahs, giraffes, lemurs and zebras. Tour prices are $108 for adults and $45 for children on weekdays.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 12

DontLoseUrTop
1d ago

they make it sound like it's going to close this year, I read some other article that specified when they would close and it's in the next 11 years. the landowner who also owns knotts Berry farms (also in California) sold the land for $350 million to some prologis real estate group. after he recently acquired the land underneath Great America back in 2019 for about $130 mil. Great America will be here for the next 11 years but it's sad to see it go. I've had numerous memories here growing up in the Bay Area.

Reply
5
SanJoseBandit
1d ago

As usual, money talks, happiness walk, so buyers are banking on rain in future when they build homes there, since all water will probably be gone by then.

Reply
3
grumpyV
1d ago

This was a great park and went all the time when I was a kid . Sadly the city never gave it any love especially as silicone valley grew it will be missed

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Government
Roseville, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
daytrippen.com

Day Trip to Mount Diablo State Park

Formed when a mass of underlying rock was forced up through the earth’s surface, Mount Diablo towers 3,849 feet over the San Francisco Bay. On a clear day, from the summit of this California ecological treasure, it is said that visitors can see 35 of California’s 58 counties.
CLAYTON, CA
activenorcal.com

A Lupine Super Bloom is Taking Over Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is one of the most beautiful places in Northern California, if not the entire United States. Add to it a super bloom of bright purple lupine flowers and you’re in for a rare treat. A lupine super bloom is currently taking over portions of North Lake Tahoe...
TAHOE CITY, CA
ABC10

Here's why it's become difficult to buy a home in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Army veteran and Stockton native Jack Swanson began the search to buy his first home in his hometown with his girlfriend earlier this year. Hoping to take advantage of his opportunity for a Veterans Affairs loan, Swanson began his initial search in North Stockton – where he was quickly humbled by the opinions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Amusement Rides#Water Park#Theme Park#South Bay#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Norcal#Cedar Fairs#Prologis
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Wildfire Near Nevada City Grows to 769 Acres

A wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County, the Rices Fire, has grown to 769 acres as of this morning and is 0% contained. The fire, burning just to the northwest of Nevada City, began when flames from a burning building spread to nearby vegetation, and it is now threatening over 500 structures. [Associated Press]
NEVADA CITY, CA
ABC10

Shark attack in Monterey leads to Folsom couple becoming heroes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A married couple from Folsom spoke out about saving a swimmer from a shark attack. Paul Bandy, a Sacramento Police Department officer and his wife Amy, an oncology nurse, were paddleboarding mid-morning on Wednesday, June 22 at Lovers Point Beach in Monterey Bay when they heard a loud and distinct cry.
FOLSOM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed four structures and was a threat to more than 500 homes and other buildings, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 900 acres (364 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, California Department of Forestry and Fire...
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
767
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy