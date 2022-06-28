California’s Great America to close. Here are other NorCal amusement parks you can visit

California’s Great America amusement park i s counting its days, but it’s unclear when, exactly, it will shutdown.

The park’s owner Cedar Fairs announced Monday it sold the land to a Bay Area developer, Prologis, for $310 million in a deal that will allow the park to operate for “ up to 11 years ” — or until 2033.

The amusement park, which opened in 1976, has been a mainstay in the south Bay community and features more than 60 rides for adults and children. Admission into the park also includes access to its South Bay Shores water park.

Here are other amusement parks in Northern California you can visit:

Golfland Sunsplash Roseville

1893 Taylor Rd, Roseville

This Roseville amusement parks features more than 30 rides and includes a waterpark area known as Sunsplash. Tickets for various activities including mini golf, bumper cars and laser tag vary in price, and general admission to the waterpark is $49.99 for guests taller than four feet.

Raging Waters Sacramento

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento

The waterpark features several water attractions, pools, slides and a lazy river. The price for general admission is $49.99.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo

The theme park has many roller coasters and animal attractions including a butterfly habitat, a small animal nursery and an alligator viewing area. The summer pass , which lasts until Labor Day, starts at $74.99, and a one-day ticket begins at $39.99.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

400 Beach St, Santa Cruz

The boardwalk in Santa Cruz which faces the ocean also has an amusement park full of rides and games. The one-day wristband for all rides begins around $50.

Fairytale Town

3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento

Fairytale Town may not be a waterpark, but the kid-friendly park is known for its unique playground equipment based on children’s storybooks. It includes attractions like the Humpty Dumpty Bridge and Old Woman in the Shoe slide.

Tickets for adults and children is $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Children under the age of 1 are admitted for free.

Safari West

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa

The wildlife preserve is home to more than 80 species of animals including cheetahs, giraffes, lemurs and zebras. Tour prices are $108 for adults and $45 for children on weekdays.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

