Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree To Massive Extension: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to terms on a massive extension with wide receiver Terry McLaurin , sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (June 28).

McLarin's new deal is worth up to $70 million at $23.3 million annually for three years, according to Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Commanders and star WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $23.3M per year new money. Another WR cashes in," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport confirmed that the new deal includes $53.154 million total guaranteed, $34.6 million fully guaranteed at signing, an additional $12.5 million guaranteed next March, a $28 million signing bonus and roster bonuses at the start of each new league year, which will escalate each year except for the last year, based on Pro Bowl selections.

McLaurin skipped the Commanders' on-field offseason workouts in April while seeking a new, long-term deal with the franchise as he entered the final season of his rookie contract.

The former Ohio State standout was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 76 overall and has since exceeded expectations.

McLaurin recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season in 2021, despite Washington's inconsistency at the quarterback position.

The 26-year-old finished the 2021 season with 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

ESPN 's Field Yates reports that McLaurin's extension is the latest among wide receivers, following the likes of Davante Adams , Tyreek Hill , A.J. Brown , Stefon Diggs , Cooper Kupp , D.J. Moore , Mike Williams and Chris Godwin .

