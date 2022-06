Center Township, Healthy Communities and United Way has partnered with our local Police Department for National Night Out the last several years by providing school supplies to our children in Clinton County. Last year we provided close to 300 backpacks to children and teenagers. This year our goal is to provide 400 backpacks due to our changing economy. We took count of where the backpacks were going as far as elementary, middle schools or high schools and we found that over 60% were going to the middle and high school kids. This year we will focus on making sure that we have specific backpacks for this age group. The elementaries mainly require the same supplies.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO