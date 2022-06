CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people killed and another 20 wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend.This as President Joe Biden signed one of the most significant federal gun control bills in nearly three decades. But will the new law make Chicago any safer? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into that question. "We need more federal assistance in enforcing this new law."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her message to the nation Monday morning. She applauded the bill signed over the weekend for strengthening penalties against straw purchasers in an interview on CBS Mornings.She pointed to illegal guns as a source of the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO