SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. (TND) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is getting heat for comments she made directed at women and girls during a speech Thursday. “Let me also say this to the little girls and to the young women who are watching tonight – these days, for the most part, men are running the world and it is really not going that well,” Cheney told an audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif Wednesday night.

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO