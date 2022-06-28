Report: The 'New Romario' Could Be 'Going To Liverpool' In Transfer From Santos

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, dubbed 'The New Romario' could be on his way to Liverpool according to reports coming out of Brazil.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

The 19-year-old striker is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in South American football after scoring 25 goals in 94 appearances in his short career at Santos.

According to Sport Witness , it was TV presenter Milton Neves who made the claims coming out of Brazil at the weekend.

“ Corinthians yesterday escaped being defeated by the Santos kids. Marcos Leonardo, who’s going to Liverpool, this guy is the new Romário!”

The outlet does caveat the comments however by explaining that Neves is known for 'having an irreverent style and funny opinions on football subjects.'

Whilst the article plays down the comments by Neves, they also mention the claims from another pundit earlier this month that Leonardo had been sold to an English club and will move in the summer transfer window.

'On the program “Os Donos da Bola”, Veloso has just informed that Marcos Leonardo is already sold to an English club and that he should leave in the next transfer window. We will wait for more information to know if the news is correct or not…'

For a player to have played 94 first-team games at 19 years of age is quite something and it will be fascinating to see how this rumour unfolds.

