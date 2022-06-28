Taco Fiesta Taqueria Coming to Mulberry

A new, family owned and operated Mexican restaurant is coming to the area soon. What Now Orlando connected with a brand spokesperson to hear about the concept.

Expect to find Taco Fiesta Taqueria at 5925 Imperial Pkwy, where it will be across the street from a Publix Super Market, Joshua’s Kitchen and Palace Pizza.

An opening date for the restaurant has not been set. The spokesperson estimates between one and two months.

The restaurant will be centered around family, as it will be owned and run by entrepreneur Hiedy Deras and her family. The family is of Honduran descent, and while for lunch and dinner they will primarily serve Mexican dishes, the restaurant will offer Honduran breakfast.

This is Deras’ first foray into restaurant ownership.

To keep up to date with the Taco Fiesta Taqueria, follow their official Instagram .

