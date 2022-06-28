ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Celebrating Pride in a Post-Roe World

By A Public Affair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m proud of who I am, but I’m having very hard conversations lately. What does comedy look like now? What does my existence look like now?” says stand-up comedian Dina Nina. “Around the country,...

Madison, the first week of July in the late 60s.

Madison – the first week of July in the late 1960s. On the balmy fourth of July 1965, a crowd of about 60,000 packs Vilas Park for the 14th annual Lions Club fireworks display. Three days later, the UW chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom stages the era’s first conservative political demonstration here, picketing during a dedication ceremony for the State Capitol in support of the federal law which allows states to enact antiunion “right-to-work” laws, section 14(b) of the Taft-Hartley Act. Among the large crowd gathered for the dedication, Gov. Warren Knowles, the four other statewide elected officials and all legislators. YAF President David Keene and about a dozen YAF activists hand out a thousand leaflets in only two hours, denouncing efforts by Congressional Democrats to repeal 14(b).[i]
MADISON, WI
Black Men in White Coats

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Aaron Perry and Dr. Logan Edwards, Family Medicine specialist Dr. Khider Elnimeiry MD joins us to talk about being a Black doctor, and the work he is going to do at Perry Family Free Clinic serving uninsured and under-insured men residing in Dane and Rock County.
DANE, WI
A Glimpse into Wisconsin’s Asian American History

For today’s show, guest host Bert Zipperer spends the hour talking with historian Beatrice Loftus McKenzie about her new book, The Wongs of Beloit, which “traces the many lives of a resilient multigenerational family whose experiences parallel the complicated relationship between America and China in the twentieth century.”
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallying around Clinton’s La Guacamaya restaurant after owners face racist messages

CLINTON, Wis. — For six months, La Guacamaya restaurant has brought a spot of color and Mexican cuisine to downtown Clinton. But within the last three months, fear has been all the owners can taste.  “I think they were really happy when it started, but now they’re really scared. They are nervous,” said Ginna Isunza, the director of the YWCA’s...
CLINTON, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
CBS 58

Protesters take to downtown Waukesha over abortion ban

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pro-choice rallies are continuing Wednesday. Demonstrators on sidewalks in downtown Waukesha held signs and chanted for several hours. At least 100 pro-reproductive rights protesters marched up and down Main Street, as a handful of counter-protesters stood near Planned Parenthood. "My mom and my grandma had...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Religious leaders respond to Roe v. Wade ruling

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The abortion issue crept into talks over the weekend at various places of faith. From Islam to Catholicism, Judaism to the evangelical community, the abortion ruling has brought passionate feelings front and center. There's a separation of church and state, but many religious leaders have chosen...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Eugster’s Farm invites public to explore its beauty at Lavender Days

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public was invited to Eugster’s Farm Sunday to explore their beautiful lavender fields. During Lavender Days, guests can walk or ride a tractor over to the robust fields. Afterward, they can enjoy the petting farm, orchards and other wildflowers the farm grows. CFO Jacob...
STOUGHTON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Pretended She Was Kidnapped. This Didn’t End Well.

GIVE ME ATTENTION!!! Isn't there a better way to do this, ma'am? Sing karaoke, dye your hair pink, get a tattoo that says LOOK AT ME!?! SG. The price of EVERYTHING is going up, COVID appears to still be hanging on, there's a war raging, etc etc...Getting kidnapped isn't a laughing matter, especially when kids go missing all the time.
MADISON, WI
15 new restaurants (and more) to try this summer in Madison

More than a dozen new restaurants will join (or have already joined) the lively food scene in the greater Madison area this summer. From Cajun, Brazilian and Mediterranean offerings to a new twist on the classic Wisconsin supper club, a burger bar and a vegan restaurant, these new restaurants and cafes will serve up a globally inspired array of comfort food.
MADISON, WI
Doug Moe, “The Right Thing To Do – Kit Saunders-Nordeen and the rise of Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Wisconsin and Beyond.”

Stu Levitan welcomes Madison native Doug Moe for a conversation about his new biography of the UW’s first director of women’s athletics, Kit Saunders-Nordeen. On June 23rd 1972, President Richard Nixon did two things with historical significance. In a meeting with chief of staff H. R. Haldeman, he told Haldeman to call FBI director Pat Gray and tell him to stay the hell away from Watergate because it was a CIA matter, which of course it was not. This was the so-called ‘smoking gun’ tape which quickly led to Nixon’s resignation when it was released a little over two years later.
MADISON, WI
What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Settling Young Minds With Sports

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Aaron Perry and Dr. Logan Edwards, John Milton, Multicultural Service Coordinator at La Follette High School joins us to talk about his highly successful Youth Basketball Camp featuring former NBA player Jason Terry at Glacial Drumlin Middle School, setting your mind and body, and what’s up next.
MADISON, WI
Independence Day Weekend Schedule Announced

Christman Amusements Wrist Band Special 12-4 p.m. $23. Christman Amusements Wrist Band Special 5-9 p.m. $23. Food Vendors 5 – 11 p.m. Miss Whitewater Pageant 6 p.m. Christman Amusements Wrist Band Special 12-4 p.m. $23. Food Vendors 12 p.m. to midnight. Car Show 2 – 7 p.m. Live...
WHITEWATER, WI
UW research building destroyed

ARLINGTON, Wis. -- Fire crews from multiple departments battled a blaze June 26 at a barn at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The fire was contained to one large structure that housed farming equipment and hay; no people or animals were injured, said Marc Lovicott, UW-Madison police spokesperson.
ARLINGTON, WI
Jefferson County Fair changes frustrate exhibitors, project leaders

Changes introduced by the fair park committee for the upcoming Jefferson County Fair have left 4-H and FFA members and their families and leaders feeling frustrated. Items under scrutiny include modifications to rules in the fair's premium book as well as the annual meat animal sale. The Jefferson County Fair...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

