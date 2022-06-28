ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Zach Erdem, Owner of 75 Main, Is Living His American Dream

27east.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Erdem, the owner of the restaurants 75 Main and Blu Mar in Southampton Village, is living the American dream. He came to the United States from his native Turkey... more. In February, Olga Buzulutska, her husband, Mykola Ignatiev, and her 6-year-old son,...

www.27east.com

27east.com

Flagging True Patriots In Local Cemeteries, Starting In Sag Harbor

The term “patriot” is thrown out casually a lot these days. Sometimes it’s used to describe someone who has fought for American interests on battlefields or in diplomatic chambers. Other... more. The Citarella gourmet market chain has partnered with the East End Fund for Children for ......
SAG HARBOR, NY
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
27east.com

Glover Street Home By Steven Gambrel Sells For $6 Million

A Sag Harbor Village home built by renowned interior designer Steven Gambrel in 2017 has sold for $6 million, about a year after it was listed for $7 million. The 3,000-square-foot home on 0.17 acre at 52 Glover Street has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. According to past listings, it has the “whimsical character of a captain’s manse” and “echoes the charm and vernacular of a seafarer’s home.”
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Sagaponack’s Deacon David Hedges House Restored, Updated

The Deacon David Hedges House, a colonial-era home in Sagaponack Village, was once the subject of a demolition proposal, but today, it’s been painstakingly renovated with historic preservation in mind and updated with modern amenities. From Hedges Lane, the house built around the time of the nation’s birth and...
SAGAPONACK, NY
africapearl.com

architensions builds pink tile-clad extension on top of old US ranch house

New York-based studio Architensions introduces House on House, the transformation of a little suburban home in Babylon, New York. The project includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if a new dwelling has been placed on top of the existing structure. The exterior of the first story preserves the original light gray vinyl siding, while the second floor addition is covered in thick stucco to highlight the solid, heavy massing. In some places, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile emerges and descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. Both aesthetically and functionally, this design juxtaposes the past and the present.
BABYLON, NY
riverheadlocal

Stotzky Park playground is a wreck

Spending time on a beautiful Friday evening at Stotzky Park, I was thoroughly impressed with the crowds watching baseball, softball, barbecues, and plenty of kids running around having a wonderful time. My son was busy playing in the playground with friends and while he’s 7 and oblivious to its slow...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

The Bowl Serving Poke, Ramen and Bubble Tea Opens in Lynbrook

The Bowl recently opened in Lynbrook and is offering up all three of the most trendy Asian food options out there on Long Island right now: Poke, Ramen and Bubble Tea. You would think that with the variety of menu items - most places are only offering one or the other - might mean they can’t possibly excel at all of them but online reviews say otherwise.
LYNBROOK, NY
27east.com

The Church Hosts Writer Gary Ginsberg

On Saturday, July 9, at 4 p.m., The Church in Sag Harbor welcomes acclaimed writer Gary Ginsberg for a discussion of his New York Times bestselling book “First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung and Unelected People Who Shaped Our Presidents.”. Presidential literature is replete with books about First Ladies, First...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

The Way Back

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in the port city of Galveston, Texas, to share news of the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing that all enslaved people were free. While the news was welcomed by many, it arrived a bit late... Hope Floats. The struggles of environmentalists — both professionals and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Cummings Brings ‘Touch Me’ Tour To Westhampton Beach

For Whitney Cummings, going back out on the road as a touring comedian in September 2021 was an experiment of sorts, one in which she was hoping to find the answer to a question that had been knocking around in her brain for some time — are people really as awful as they seem online?
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

‘Reclamation’ At Kathryn Market Fine Art

On Friday, July 1, Kathryn Markel Fine Arts in Bridgehampton opens “Reclamation: A Group Exhibition” featuring 14 artists from Ukraine and the East End, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Curated by Heidi Lee Komaromi, the show was a result of thinking about the painful realities of the Ukrainian war, and the poignant idea of reclaiming something lost, stolen, or forgotten, and returning it to a former or better state. It is evocative of not just notions of loss but also offers a semblance of hope in the current context of nonsensical atrocities.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook – Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial!

Living Room with Propane Fireplace, Office with french doors. Work out area /playroom in garage area. Inground pool with large paver patio. Large Master bedroom with designed masterbath. 3 large bedrooms with updated bathroom w/tub. Three Village School District. $715,000 | MLS# 3408540. For more information click here.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Magnificent Home in Belle Terre!

Currently designed as 4 bedrooms with the 5th bedroom as dream dressing room for the primary suite with 2 ensuite baths. The walkout basement offers a sun filled gym with full bath. Inground pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen. Private beaches, parks, athletic activity areas, deep water harbor & private country club.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

