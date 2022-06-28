Barry Rose to Retire from KOXE Radio

Barry Rose has been an important part of the KOXE Radio family for the past 27 years. Holding down the mid-day air-shift and playing your favorite requests on “Halfway Home” will come to an end this Thursday as Barry is...
Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
Iron Maiden arranged to cover former singer Paul Di’Anno’s medical expenses, bringing an 18-month fan fundraiser to an end. Di’Anno previously reported he urgently needed knee surgery, which had since been scheduled for July 5. The fundraiser began in January 2021 and had raised around $15,000 – just over half the target – until organizers announced its closure.
Saverio Mercadante’s Il Proscritto (The Outlaw) was first performed in Naples in 1842. Drawing a blank in its day, it was never revived, and has had to wait 180 years for its rediscovery by Opera Rara and this concert performance conducted by Carlo Rizzi. A cosmopolitan in an era...
Click here to read the full article. While Ibiza has long been a music mecca for international tourists keen on catching big-name DJs at a club, Spain’s other, larger, Balearic island, Mallorca, is hoping to become a live music magnet for fans of rock music via its growing summer festival, Mallorca Live, and another new event called Andalucía Big Festival, which debuts this fall, boasting names such as Rage Against the Machine and Glass Animals on the bill.
Held this past weekend in the island’s British-holidaymaker-friendly resort town Magaluf, Mallorca Live stepped up its game in 2022, with three days of...
