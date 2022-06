TIPP CITY — Potential violation of executive session was brought up by Tipp City School Board Member Theresa Dunaway at a meeting held Monday. No specifics were given about the topic discussed in a previous executive session in the interest of privacy, but Dunaway had motioned at the start of the meeting to add the discussion item to the agenda under new business. Board President Simon Patry had voted against the motion due to concern over what the best procedure to provide the school district the most protection during discussion would be; board members Anne Zakkour, Richard Mains and Dunaway had voted in favor of the motion.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO