ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Traffic detour for Somerset County bridge

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1WGy_0gOmaDc000

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced ON Tuesday, June 28 that a traffic detour will go into effect for the T-524 (Sechlar Road).

The detour is set to begin on Tuesday, July 5 and is for work on the bridge rehabilitation project.

T-501 (Beagle Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Somerset County

Beginning Tuesday, traffic will utilize a 2.2-mile detour that will follow T-539 (Kline Road) and T-564 (Geiger Road). The detour will be in place no longer than August 16.

Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Route 219 gets expansion funding in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey spoke to local leaders in Meyersdale Tuesday morning to promote new funding to expand Route 219 in the area. Casey said $53 million will be used for a pre-construction period to increase the highway from two lanes to four from Meyersdale down to the Maryland border. The […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure notice in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a road closure in Patton in order for workers to perform maintenance on a railroad crossing. From June 30 through July 1, Thomas Mill Road/Route 4024 will be closed as RJ Corman Railroad performs maintenance on the crossing’s traffic control, which is provided by Road Safe Traffic […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona-Blair County Airport changing air traffic control services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is changing its affiliation with who will handle their air traffic controls. The airport will shift from Boutique Airlines in favor of Contour Airlines on Oct. 1. There will be no shutdown or delay of services during the transition. The move will reportedly allow them to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDot reminds folks about heat stroke dangers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– PennDot and other state officials held a press conference Tuesday morning in Huntingdon to discuss heatstroke prevention and dangers for children and pets. Heatstroke is an illness when the body can no longer control its temperature and cannot cool down. Signs of heat stroke include dry and hot skin, fever, frequent […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Business, park seeing local crowd ahead of July 4 holiday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, and local attractions and businesses are gearing up for the busy weekend. According to AAA, around 47.9 million Americans are expected to travel over the weekend. Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg is expected to see one to two thousand visitors walk […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PA, MD crews battle summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & […]
THURMONT, MD
WTAJ

Are the lower July 4th gas prices safe for your car?

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz and Rutters have both temporarily lowered their prices for Unleaded 88 and E-85 fuel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Sheetz lowered Unleaded 88 to $3.99 per gallon and E-85, or flex fuel, to $3.49. The fuels are available at select stores. You can find locations for Unleaded […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Kline#Detour#Urban Construction#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Route 56 in Windber lane restriction lifted after car crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 56 has since been re-opened following a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to dispatch in Somerset County, multiple crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:17 p.m. June 28 near the 12th Street exit on Route 56. Authorities could not verify the number of injuries, but they did say there […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Striped Bass Association raising funds to restock Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Striped Bass Association is seeking help from the community in raising funds to stock more striped bass in Raystown Lake. The Association started to preserve and restock striped bass in the area annually. They currently have over 200 members within their organization helping the mission. Striped bass is considered […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man wanted for home improvement fraud

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man they say is wanted for home improvement fraud. Allegheny Township police are looking for Terry Wayne Geist Jr. It’s reported that he has an active warrant for felony home improvement fraud. He’s known to do business as Keystone Custom Carpentry, police said. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

WTAJ to air DelGrosso’s Park Summer Thunder fireworks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Come watch the fireworks at DelGrosso’s Park during their annual Summer Thunder Independence Day celebration. WTAJ will be broadcasting the firework display live on-air and online in the player above. The pre-show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. This year’s theme is “Delgrosso’s 75th Anniversary.” Fireworks are scheduled to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland foundation grants support market in Mt. Pleasant, upgrades to 2 cafes

Eight projects have received a collective boost totaling more than $162,000 in the latest round of grants awarded in the Revitalizing Westmoreland program. The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County this month approved matching grants for projects including a vendor marketplace in Mt. Pleasant Borough, a trail-side cafe in West Newton, a cafe facade improvement in New Kensington and upgrades to a church in New Florence.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC celebrates opening of new cancer care center in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Somerset County will now have world-class cancer care nearby. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is the region’s only cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute and one of just 52 centers in the country. UPMC leaders celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This facility […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
MarketRealist

Sheetz Gas Station Chain Announces Gasoline Price Cut

The Sheetz chain of gas stations and convenience stores has good news for consumers. It’s dropping the price of gas to $3.99 per gallon for the July 4 holiday weekend. Who owns Sheetz gas stations?. Article continues below advertisement. The Sheetz family owns 90 percent of Sheetz convenience stores...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lees said the autopsy revealed Varmecky died of blunt force trauma. He […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews called to kitchen fire at Hollidaysburg retirement complex

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to a fire that was reported at the Hillcrest Apartments retirement complex Monday afternoon. The fire reportedly began on the 5th floor in a kitchen. Residents were evacuated and most of the damage is just from the smoke. “Initial call came in for a commercial building fire. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Teen volunteers help communities in Central Pa.

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 90 teens from across the country are helping to make a difference in our local communities. Volunteers from Team Refuge paid their own way to come and work on a variety of community service projects. Leader of the Transformation Church youth group Harry Houck says that they will be […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy