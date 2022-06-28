Traffic detour for Somerset County bridge

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced ON Tuesday, June 28 that a traffic detour will go into effect for the T-524 (Sechlar Road).

The detour is set to begin on Tuesday, July 5 and is for work on the bridge rehabilitation project.

Beginning Tuesday, traffic will utilize a 2.2-mile detour that will follow T-539 (Kline Road) and T-564 (Geiger Road). The detour will be in place no longer than August 16.

Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.

