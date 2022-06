WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. -- A long-awaited museum opened its doors Tuesday on Long Island dedicated to educating the public about our nation's Navy SEALs. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's named for a native son from Patchogue, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery fighting terror. "Today, good comes out a bad thing and you know what? I know he is with me," Maureen Murphy said. It was an emotional day for the mother of hero Lt. Michael...

