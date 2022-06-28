ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in northeast Albuquerque

By Allison Giron
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving...

Dora Lujan
1d ago

People need to use the crosswalks. Everytime my husband and I drive on Central we see people crossing the street where they shouldn't be. We also see people wearing black clothing at night and it's very hard to see them crossing. This is terrible that we have to hear almost daily about pedestrians getting hit.☹☹☹

KOAT 7

Two dead, one injured in Wednesday morning crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash that killed two and sent one other person to the hospital. Police say they were called to Central and Tingley for a crash involving one vehicle early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who died in the crash. One other person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major street racing bust in Albuquerque happened this weekend, about 60 drivers were caught all in one spot. Little did those drivers know, APD and BCSO knew of their plans and were watching from above. Deputies were watching from their helicopter, APD on the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launches road rage reporting portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Duke City saw at least seven homicides related to road rage last year, Albuquerque Police is launching a new online portal designed to help officers investigate the growing problem. The website, which went live Tuesday, encourages Albuquerque drivers and witnesses to submit video, pictures and other evidence of alleged road rage […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Krqe#Eubank Blvd#Central Ave
KRQE News 13

APD arrest Metro 15 offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city’s Metro 15 list was arrested Friday, June 24. 30-year-old Jesse Harmon was arrested by The Albuquerque Police Department and booked into the Metro Detention Center on an outstanding warrant. Harmon is an APD Metro 15 and ALeRT offender. According to APD, Harmon had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2109  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged for making threats to Edgewood schools

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Emma Haviland, 17, is behind bars after threatening to shoot a local school in Edgewood. New Mexico State Police were alerted of the threat making rounds on social media on June 9 and the Moriarty-Edgewood School District was placed under high alert. NMSP says the threat was posted on the social media […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Major supplier of guns and drugs for homeless busted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested what they say are the major drug and gun suppliers at Coronado Park and the Ambassador Inn. Coronado Park which sits right along I-40 and 3rd Street has become a massive homeless camp. The Ambassador Inn off I-25 and Candelaria is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Arrest Records: May 23-25

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Police Chief on Perception of City's Violent Crime

After three months on the job in an interim capacity, Mizel Garcia has been sworn in to serve as Española Chief of Police. Garcia is returning to the valley after more than 40 years away, having grown up in Española. His appointment to chief by Mayor John Ramon Vigil was ratified by city council on June 21.
ESPANOLA, NM
KOAT 7

Teen arrested for issuing a threat of a school shooting

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — An Edgewood teenager is in jail after making alleged threats of a school shooting on social media. New Mexico State Police say a 17-year-old made threats of a school shooting on the social media platform Yik Yak. The social media platform allows users to post anonymously.
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with murder, conspiring to kill friend’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit. According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque near the Walgreens on San Mateo and Montgomery Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force. Authorities say around 3:50 p.m. Monday, members of the task force located the man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

