Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving...www.krqe.com
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving...www.krqe.com
People need to use the crosswalks. Everytime my husband and I drive on Central we see people crossing the street where they shouldn't be. We also see people wearing black clothing at night and it's very hard to see them crossing. This is terrible that we have to hear almost daily about pedestrians getting hit.☹☹☹
Comments / 5