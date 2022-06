RIVERSIDE, CA — “This is the nuclear weapon we have always needed,” said artist Judithe Hernández on June 17 at the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside. She was part of a multi-generational group of Chicano/a artists who had gathered at “The Cheech,” as it is known, for a preview of the new museum dedicated to celebrating their work, a day before its official public opening.

