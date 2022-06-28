ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, VA

7@four: Wilderness Adventure hosting July 4th weekend event

By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can catch some of the July 4th...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

City Dogs opens a swimming pool for dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Forget dogs’ days of August, we’ve got them in June. Operations Manager Kevin Ketcham says dog boarding and playcare, City Dogs, started offering swimming sessions for dogs about a month ago. “A lot of places have little doggie pools and small splash areas, but...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Living Proof Beer Co. opens in Rocky Mount

Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy — a quote often attributed to the sociable soul of Benjamin Franklin. It’s also a sentiment wholeheartedly endorsed by the owners of the new Living Proof Beer Co. in Franklin County. “We want people...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Celeste Park reopens in town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Rocky Mount can explore more outdoors space and officials say it’s years in the making. People gathered for the official reopening of Celeste Park Tuesday. There was a ribbon-cutting to honor the event. The park is about 6.5 acres...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
New Castle, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for opening day of the 34th annual Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The lines were out into the parking lot before the gates opened at 4 p.m. for the kick-off of the 34th annual Salem Fair. It was easy to see that the Roanoke Valley was excited for the event’s return. As people waited to head into...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Celebrate July 4 in Central Virginia with fireworks, events

(WSET) — America's birthday is coming up this weekend with plenty of activities from fireworks to carnivals in the Central Virginia area. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is again hosting Fireworks on the Riverfront. Located at Riverfront Park, a fireworks show is scheduled for July 1 right after dark around 9:15 pm.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Where were you during the 2012 Central Virginia Derecho? Looking back a decade later

(WSET) — After a decade, the Derecho of 2012 is still one of the most talked-about weather events in Central Virginia because of its widespread impacts. Ten years ago, was a noticeably hot Friday with extreme humidity. Highs that day were easily above 100 for much of the region. Roanoke saw the warmest morning low temperature ever recorded, 84. Both Danville and Roanoke tied record highs that afternoon at 104 and Lynchburg reached 103. Heat and humidity add fuel to storms; on this day there was an abundance of storm fuel.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, June 29, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Regional and local shelters are full and with the 4th of July around the corner this...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Adventure
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Women’s Rugby Club promotes empowerment and inclusion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Men’s rugby in Roanoke has been for nearly 60 years, but recently a women’s rugby club has sprouted and grown. For women in the Star City, being part of the club is serving as a place for empowerment and inclusion. “You’re fully tackling the...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
WSLS

Galax Fireman Carnival, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships are happening throughout the day. It’s called the Time Trial Race, a test of an individual cyclist’s speed over a set distance. It starts at 4 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m. Cyclists will meet at the Troutville Elementary School and then take off at Stoney Battery Road at Route 11. The route will be closed to traffic during the race. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputies, Virginia State Police and Course Marshals will assist residents living along the course. Due to safety concerns, spectators and fans are not encouraged to attend the race.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Vinton staple closing its doors after serving the community for decades

VINTON, Va. – One of Vinton’s most notable businesses is closing its doors. Cundiff Drug Store’s last day is Tuesday. Angie Chewning, executive director of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, told 10 News that it first opened in the 1950s in another downtown location before eventually moving to its current spot.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Fair opens Wednesday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A summer tradition in western Virginia returns this week for a 12-day run. Preparations for the Salem Fair were in full swing Monday morning. Billed as America’s largest free gate fair, the event is expected to bring more than 250,000 people to the grounds of the Salem Civic Center.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices remain high at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Gas prices on the lake continue to be high for boat owners. Gas is currently around $6.98 a gallon at Smith Mountain Lake. That’s two dollars more per gallon than the average cost of gas before the spike. Chris Bechtler, manager at Crazy Horse...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

DERECHO: One Decade Later

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been exactly one decade since the natural disaster most simply call “The Derecho” plowed through the region on a record hot summer day. 60 to 90 mph winds left whole counties powerless and nearly everyone wondering what the heck just happened?. During...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Area Health Center receives AFLAC grant

A national grant program targeting medical debt will benefit residents of Rockbridge County. Wednesday morning, the US President of the Aflac insurance company visited Lexington to highlight the issue and help a local organization. A park bench featuring the Aflac mascot, and an oversized check for $100,000 provided the photo...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tracking a front that brings scattered storms, drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers and storms will mainly be scattered Monday, happening in the morning in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Once past the Blue Ridge Parkway, scattered storms will move into Lynchburg and Southside from late morning into the afternoon. None of these...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy