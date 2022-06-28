7@four: Wilderness Adventure hosting July 4th weekend event

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships are happening throughout the day. It’s called the Time Trial Race, a test of an individual cyclist’s speed over a set distance. It starts at 4 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m. Cyclists will meet at the Troutville Elementary School and then take off at Stoney Battery Road at Route 11. The route will be closed to traffic during the race. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputies, Virginia State Police and Course Marshals will assist residents living along the course. Due to safety concerns, spectators and fans are not encouraged to attend the race.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO