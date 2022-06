While more consumers are either trading or using cryptocurrencies, blockchain payments remain in a nascent stage as a replacement for fiat currencies. Some merchants may be hesitant to deal directly in blockchain payments due to volatility in the value of some cryptocurrencies, but the benefits of a faster and more reliable payment method that removes intermediaries are driving interest. Assisting in this movement is the growing use of proof-of-stake protocols, which are faster, more efficient and, as a result, less costly than the traditional proof-of-work protocols that were the early standard for blockchain technology.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO