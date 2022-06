City of Pocatello offices will close for Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) buses will not be running July 4. The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal July 4. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, or yard waste should still place their autocarts out as scheduled. The landfill will be closed to the public on July 4. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Marlise Irby at 208-234-6281 or mirby@pocatello.us. Thank you for your cooperation.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO