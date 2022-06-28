Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit planned for the Fall in Staunton

LURAY, June 29 — Over the past four years, the Page County Board of Supervisors and the Page County Planning Commission have discussed the potential for solar farms or the creation of a solar ordinance to guide such projects at nearly 120 meetings. Citizens have made nearly 600 public comments on the topic, and at least a dozen or more votes have taken place related to solar farm applications, moratoriums on solar farm applications (or construction), a proposed solar ordinance, hiring a consultant firm to draft a solar ordinance and advertising multiple public hearings on most of the above.

