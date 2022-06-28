ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit planned for the Fall in Staunton

By Crystal Graham
Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, or SCCF, has announced their first Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit on September 12-13 at the Staunton Innovation Hub. The...

augustafreepress.com

NBC 29 News

Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The swimming beach at Mint Springs Park will be closed starting Thursday, June 30, according to a release from Albemarle County. The county announced Wednesday, June 29, that the swimming beach will be closed until further notice for this swim season. This does not affect Chris Greene Lake Park or Walnut Creek Park.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Celebrate July 4 in Central Virginia with fireworks, events

(WSET) — America's birthday is coming up this weekend with plenty of activities from fireworks to carnivals in the Central Virginia area. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is again hosting Fireworks on the Riverfront. Located at Riverfront Park, a fireworks show is scheduled for July 1 right after dark around 9:15 pm.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County nonprofit receives $250,000 in state funding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit in Augusta County scored some major funding on Tuesday to go toward its educational programs. RISE is a nonprofit focused on supporting African American communities in the Valley and on Tuesday it received $250,000 in state funding. “Anytime I can see programs where it...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene supervisors narrowly approve 'glamping' project

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Board of Supervisors held a vote on an upscale camping site on Tuesday night. Both the rezoning and the special use permit were approved by a vote of 3-2. People lined up to speak in opposition to the project and even...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Water-powered grain mill in Nelson County wins state grant

A flour mill in Nelson County is one of 11 recipients of state-funded grants meant to bolster the infrastructure of food and farming enterprises. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The grant, which comes out of the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development program, awarded $22,500 to Deep Roots Milling in Nelson County. Charlie Wade founded the company – although the mill itself far predates him.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Supervisors adopt Page County’s first solar ordinance after four years of deliberation

LURAY, June 29 — Over the past four years, the Page County Board of Supervisors and the Page County Planning Commission have discussed the potential for solar farms or the creation of a solar ordinance to guide such projects at nearly 120 meetings. Citizens have made nearly 600 public comments on the topic, and at least a dozen or more votes have taken place related to solar farm applications, moratoriums on solar farm applications (or construction), a proposed solar ordinance, hiring a consultant firm to draft a solar ordinance and advertising multiple public hearings on most of the above.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond’s falcon named ‘Yellow’ released in Shenandoah National Park

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro admitted a juvenile female Peregrine falcon from Richmond on June 17 after the falcon was found on the ground. The fledgling had hatched on camera at the Richmond Falcon Cam nest box and was named “Yellow” by the Department of Wildlife Resources biologists.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Pipe replacement delayed on Route 601 in Albemarle County

Part of Route 601 (Free Union Road) in Albemarle County remains closed this afternoon after Virginia Department of Transportation crews discovered a failed pipe in the 6800 block on Monday. The pipe is located between Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and Route 671 (Davis Shop Road). After inspection, VDOT made...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Open Doors returns to JMU for the summer but city finds a site for a permanent shelter

The city’s announcement that Harrisonburg has found a permanent site for a homeless shelter will eventually put an end to years of shifting from one temporary facility to another for Open Doors, the organization that runs the shelter. Harrisonburg announced Wednesday it would purchase nearly four acres of land...
WSLS

Popular Lynchburg bakery battles some not-so-sweet struggles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – From cookies to cupcakes, giant cinnamon rolls to pizza rolls, customers like Vickie Montgomery said she has enjoyed Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats in Downtown Lynchburg, not only for the tasty treats but also because of its owner Tarsha Joyner. “[Joyner] does everything from scratch....
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Emergency road work closes part of Albemarle County road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County road is closed for emergency work. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District says the 6800 block of Free Union Road is closed for emergency repairs to a pipe. The road closed around 12 p.m. Tuesday and the work could...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

