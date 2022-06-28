Lil Baby Reveals 'Totally Different' Strategy Ahead Of His New Album

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.

