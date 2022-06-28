Easy and healthy summer picnic ideas

Summer months are all about being outdoors including picnics. Registered Dietitian, Monica Salafia says you can still enjoy those summer picnics but eat healthy as well.

From gluten-free to high in protein dishes, Monica has some great ideas that are full of flavors and nutritional benefits.

Ancient Harvest Summer Veggie Pasta Salad

Created by Fork and Beans for the 2015 Blogger Ambassador Program This Summer veggie pasta salad is a perfect complement for any Summer time event.

Prep Time: 10

Total Time: 20

Ingredients

½ box Ancient Harvest Protein Pasta

1 small cucumber

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ red onion, minced

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. fresh basil (or 2 tsp. dried)

1 tsp. fresh oregano (or ½ tsp. dried)

1 tsp. fresh thyme (or ½ tsp. dried)

pinch of sea salt to taste

4 bell peppers (to use as cups)

Directions

Drain the pasta. Place everything (except bell peppers) into a large bowl and toss until well-combined. Add more seasoning according to taste. Slice the tops off of 4 bell peppers and clean out the insides. Cut a piece of the bell pepper off the top to create a ring that is approx. ½” thick. Cut in half. Using a piece of the pointy part of a toothpick, connect the bell pepper “handle” to the side of the bell pepper “bucket.” Fill the pasta salad into the buckets and serve.

Servings: 3

Pamela’s S’mores Brownie Bars

Ingredients

CRUST

1 box Pamela’s Honey Grahams

6 TBSP butter, melted

4 TBSP sugar BROWNIE

BROWNIE

1 16 oz. bag Pamela’s Chocolate Brownie Mix (454 grams)

¼ cup almond meal

1 egg

½ cup oil

¼ cup coffee (or water)

1 bag mini marshmallows, 10 oz.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° with rack in the center. Line a 9 x 13-inch metal baking pan or quarter sheet pan with parchment paper and spray well. CRUST

Crush grahams in a plastic bag or food processor. Mix in melted butter and sugar. Run processor or mix well. Press into bottom of baking pan. Lay a piece of parchment paper over the crust and push down with finger tips to get a smooth, firm crust pressed into the pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until puffy in spots or butter looks like it is sizzling in the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

BROWNIE

Once crust is cool, whisk the brownie mix and almond meal together in a large bowl. Add egg, oil, and coffee or water, and mix well again. Add 1 cup mini marshmallows to batter and mix. Pour batter on top of baked graham crust, filling all corners and edges (it does not need to be smooth). Pour all but about 1 cup marshmallows over batter evenly and press into batter firmly. Pour the rest of marshmallows over mix to fill in the gaps. Press in firmly again.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes until marshmallows are golden brown and puffy in spots. Cool on a rack completely before cutting.

Lift brownies out of pan with the help of the parchment. Peel off parchment. Spray a long straight-edge knife with non-stick spray to cut brownies. Repeat if it starts to stick.

