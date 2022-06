Jennifer Knapp has been named interim dean of State University College at Oswego’s School of Communication, Media and the Arts. Knapp has been serving SCMA as a professor, department chair and associate dean. In this role, she has led and participated in key initiatives for SUNY Oswego since her arrival in 2008. In her new role, she will provide continuing oversight of the SCMA while the search committee for a new dean.

