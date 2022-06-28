ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession Season 4 Plot Details Revealed as Filming Begins

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Succession has seen the Roy family go at odds with one another in a variety of dynamics, with the Season 3 finale teasing one of the biggest rifts the series has seen, as the logline for Season 4 confirms that things aren't going...

comicbook.com

NME

‘True Detective’ season four with Jodie Foster is officially happening

A fourth season of True Detective, led by Jodie Foster, has officially been confirmed by HBO. The Oscar-winning actress has been cast alongside professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis. The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, comes from writer-director Issa López, who will also executive produce alongside...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Future of Dark Winds series from Game of Thrones creator confirmed

Dark Winds, the thriller from Game of Thrones creator George R R Martin and legendary actor Robert Redford, has been renewed for a second season. Adapting the Leaphorn & Chee books from Tony Hillerman, the series follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and his new deputy Jim Chee who tries and solve whatever crimes go down in the Navajo Nation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
Person
Frank Rich
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Jane Tranter
Person
Jon Brown
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Jeannie Berlin
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Justine Lupe
Person
Alan Ruck
TVLine

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

Click here to read the full article. CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon. As...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Mom’ Star Kristen Johnston Joins HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3

Kristen Johnston, who played recovering addict Tammy Diffendorf on CBS sitcom Mom, is joining the cast of HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones for the upcoming third season. As first reposted by Variety, Johnston will play the character of May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further details about her character are not yet known. Johnston joins previously announced new cast member Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for the third season of the hit comedy series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Explains Why the Series Wrapped Up Diggle's Green Lantern Arc

With The Flash racing to its Season 8 finale this week, recent episodes of the long running The CW series have been packed with some surprising developments and turns. Last week, it was the return of Tom Cavanagh's Thawne quite literally emerging from Matt Letscher's version of the character but before that, in "The Man in the Yellow Tie", fans got an unexpected resolution to a story started in Arrow's series finale. John Diggle (David Ramsey) finally and definitively dealt with that mysterious glowing green object that fans had long hoped would see the character become a Green Lantern. Now, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explains why the series chose to wrap that story up and it turns out that it has to do with timing.
TV SERIES
The Independent

'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

“Elvis” has won its box-office dance-off with “Top Gun: Maverick.” After the two films reported the same ticket sales Sunday, Monday's final numbers has “Elvis,” alone, as king of the weekend. “Elvis” ultimately grossed $31.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Warner Bros.' final figures Monday. That's a touch above the $30.5 million the studio forecast on Sunday. When film studios report box office on Sunday, they're able to fairly accurately predict Sunday's ticket sales. Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, slightly overestimated how “Top Gun: Maverick” fared in its fifth weekend. After the studio reported the same $30.5 million for the “Top Gun” sequel on Sunday, the studio's final number came in at $29.6 million. Regardless, both films performed well. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic opened above expectations, and brought out large numbers of older moviegoers — a segment of the audience that's been slow to return to theaters during the pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick" continued to hold remarkably well, dipping a modest 34% percent in its fifth weekend. Overall, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES

