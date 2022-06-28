ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Sign Terry McLaurin to Mega Contract

The Washington Commanders make Terry McLaurin the NFL's newest highly paid receiver.

The Washington Commanders make Terry McLaurin the newest wide receiver to sign a major extension, inking him to a three-year deal worth $71 million.

McLaurin now becomes the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL at just 26-years-old. He's totaled over 3,000 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in his three years in the league - working with eight different starting quarterbacks.

McLaurin's contract is another reminder that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson are likely talking about a new deal. Johnson is set to play under the final year of his rookie contract, and acknowledged during mini camp that he is looking to stay in Pittsburgh.

Reports say the two sides are early in the negotiation process after the Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking extension.

Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports. "His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at...
NORWALK, CA
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the final decision on Deshaun Watson. Many expect Watson to receive a one-year suspension at the bare minimum. Although Browns fans may be panicking as they await a verdict on Cleveland’s new QB, running back Kareem Hunt is maintaining a calm and collected mindset. The running back shared his […] The post Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Defense Has A Dominant Streak In 1 Particular Category

Opponents have to pick their poison when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. They can try deep throws, but safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is waiting. Intermediate and slot routes could work but Alex Highsmith is patrolling that area as well. Worst yet, quarterbacks might not be able to get a good...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

How McLaurin's extension impacts Samuel's future with 49ers

Another NFL receiver has been signed to a hefty contract extension, offering more insight on what Deebo Samuel’s future with the 49ers could look like. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million extension keeping him with the team through the 2025 season. It is another indicator of what Samuel could demand from the 49ers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares strong remarks about Super Bowl XLV loss to Packers

It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry McLaurin deal doesn't mean Steelers will pay Diontae Johnson?

Last week, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus named Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers as potentially one of the next wide receivers who could sign a "big-money extension" this summer. That was before the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin came to terms on an agreement that reportedly is worth up to $71 million in new money and includes a $28 million signing bonus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Connor Heyward named a 'surprise offseason standout'

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated some smiles throughout the NFL community when they selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round of this year's draft. Connor is the younger brother of current Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and the hope from fans is that the two will share a roster beyond just the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The likely Steelers Week 1 starter between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, revealed

Kenny Pickett was seemingly crowned as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ future at quarterback when he was drafted months back. That may still very well be the case. But he may not be their present just yet. Based on the reports coming from Steelers insiders, Kenny Pickett remains a serious longshot at unseating veteran Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s QB1 once the season rolls around.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Terry McLaurin to sign three-year extension with Commanders

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders and WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $71 million in new money. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Star wide receivers are one of the most sought-after commodities in all...
NFL
12up

Terry McLaurin signs monster deal with Washington

The beef has officially been settled between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin. With the speedster looking for a new contract, fans were wondering if it'd come or not. No more speculation is needed, as McLaurin and Washington have agreed to a monster three-year extension. As you might have been...
NFL
