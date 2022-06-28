Commanders Sign Terry McLaurin to Mega Contract

The Washington Commanders make Terry McLaurin the NFL's newest highly paid receiver.

The Washington Commanders make Terry McLaurin the newest wide receiver to sign a major extension, inking him to a three-year deal worth $71 million.

McLaurin now becomes the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL at just 26-years-old. He's totaled over 3,000 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in his three years in the league - working with eight different starting quarterbacks.

McLaurin's contract is another reminder that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson are likely talking about a new deal. Johnson is set to play under the final year of his rookie contract, and acknowledged during mini camp that he is looking to stay in Pittsburgh.

Reports say the two sides are early in the negotiation process after the Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking extension.

