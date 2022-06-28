ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 ESPY nominees: Full list of ESPN award nominations; Dick Vitale to receive Jimmy V award

By Kaleb Anderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Voting for the 2022 ESPYS is now opeN opened up.

The event will feature this year's most prominent athletes.  Honorees will include college basketball analyst Dick Vitale receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and boxing champion Vitali Klitschko who will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage award.

Voting for all categories will be open until Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. EST and the ESPYS will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Here are the nominees:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
  • Eileen Gu, Skier
  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

  • Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
  • Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)
  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
  • Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5hVw_0gOmXakY00
Tom Brady during a game against the Patriots on Oct. 3, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
  • Julianna Peña, UFC 269
  • Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  • Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
  • Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY

BEST TEAM

  • Golden State Warriors, NBA
  • Chicago Sky, WNBA
  • Atlanta Braves, MLB
  • Los Angeles Rams, NFL
  • Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
  • Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
  • Colorado Avalanche, NHL

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming
  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
  • Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST GAME

  • Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
  • Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)
  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Bryce Young, Alabama ootball
  • Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer
  • Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball
  • Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball
  • Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
  • Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
  • Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER

  • Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
  • Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
  • Sadio Mané, Liverpool
  • Kylian Mbappé, PSG

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER

  • Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
  • Sam Kerr, Chelsea
  • Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
  • Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

BEST NFL PLAYER

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

BEST MLB PLAYER

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

BEST NHL PLAYER

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
  • Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

BEST DRIVER

  • Kyle Larson, NASCAR
  • Max Verstappen, F1
  • Steve Torrence, NHRA
  • Álex Palou, IndyCar

BEST NBA PLAYER

  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

BEST WNBA PLAYER

  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BOXER

  • Tyson Fury
  • Shakur Stevenson
  • Katie Taylor
  • Mikaela Mayer

BEST MMA FIGHTER

  • Alexander Volkanovski
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Kayla Harrison

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Cameron Smith
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jon Rahm

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF

  • Nelly Korda
  • Ko Jin-young
  • Lydia Ko
  • Minjee Lee

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS

  • Rafael Nadal
  • Dylan Alcott
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS

  • Emma Raducanu
  • Ashleigh Barty
  • Iga Świątek
  • Leylah Fernandez

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS

  • Eli Tomac, Supercross
  • Alex Hall, Ski
  • Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
  • Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS

  • Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
  • Eileen Gu, Ski
  • Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
  • Chloe Kim, Snowboard

BEST JOCKEY

  • Flavien Prat
  • Irad Ortiz
  • Jose Ortiz
  • Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
  • Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
  • Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
  • Jessica Long, Swimming
  • Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
  • Kate Ward, Soccer

BEST BOWLER

  • Jason Belmonte
  • Anthony Simonsen
  • Kyle Troup
  • Dom Barrett

BEST MLS PLAYER

  • Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
  • Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
  • Carles Gil, New England Revolution
  • Carlos Vela, LAFC

BEST NWSL PLAYER

  • Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
  • Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
  • Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
  • Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

BEST WWE MOMENT

  • MATCH 1
    • Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
    • Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 2
    • John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
    • Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
  • MATCH 3
    • WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
    • Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
  • MATCH 4
    • Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
    • Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 5
    • Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
    • The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 6
    • Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
    • Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
  • MATCH 7
    • Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
    • Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 8
    • Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
    • Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 ESPY nominees: Full list of ESPN award nominations; Dick Vitale to receive Jimmy V award

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Dick Vitale
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski opens up on his final game, Duke-UNC matchup in Final Four

The end of Mike Krzyzewski’s historic coaching career was nearly worthy of a storybook. The Blue Devils returned to the Final Four for the first time since their championship run in 2015. It was even better because they had an opportunity to knock out and exact revenge on bitter rival North Carolina. That’s where the happy ending concluded. Duke would go on to lose to the Tarheels 81-77 in the national semifinal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Roy Williams To Hall Of Fame: College Basketball World Reacts

Roy Williams is officially being inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame this year. The legendary Kansas and North Carolina head coach was one of nine inductees that were announced on Wednesday. He'll be joining John Beilein, Jim Calhoun, and Lon Kruger in a star-studded class of coaches. College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espy#College Football#Abc#Green Bay Packers#Women#Swimming Candace Parker#Memphis Grizzlies#Nba#Division#Patriots#Gillette Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy