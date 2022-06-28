ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders' star wideout Terry McLaurin lands three-year extension

The Washington Commanders and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin have ended their standoff and will have him on the field in time for training camp.

The team on Tuesday awarded the third-year pro an extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players at his position, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal.

McLaurin, 26, agreed to a three-year extension that will pay him another $71 million, according to ESPN . He's the latest to cash in during in an offseason that has seen pass-catchers rewarded handsomely for their services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxxTb_0gOmXFPP00
Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass against New York Giants. The Associated Press

Since January, eight wideouts have signed contacts that have paid them in excess of $20 million per season.

McLaurin has led Washington in receiving in each of the last three seasons. The Ohio State product and 2019 third-round pick is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite catching passes from eight different starting quarterbacks.

McLaurin, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract, had skipped both the voluntary and mandatory portions of Washington's offseason program while his representatives worked to secure him an extension.

