A chili crop failure has caused a Sriracha shortage—here are the hot sauces to try instead

Huy Fong Inc., has been forced to suspend production—causing a nationwide shortage of Sriracha sauce. Reviewed

Hot sauce lovers, buckle up for some bad news: According to Huy Fong Foods, Inc., the manufacturer of the iconic Sriracha hot chili sauce, the company is halting production of its beloved sauces until after Labor Day. Following in the footsteps of other product shortages, including baby formula and tampons , Sriracha is just the latest good with too low inventory to meet demand, and is expected to be difficult to find on shelves this summer.

Why is there a Sriracha shortage?

In a letter to customers , Huy Fong explains that "due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers," the California-based company is facing a severe shortage of chilies and is unable to produce its products: Sriracha Hot Chili sauce , Chili Garlic or Sambal Oelek .

Huy Fong sources its red jalapeño chili peppers primarily from Mexico, New Mexico and California—areas that are experiencing a "megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change." The extreme weather patterns have led to dry soil and subsequent crop failures in the regions.

Huy Fong states in the letter that any orders submitted after April 19, 2022, would be postponed until after Labor Day in the order they were received, and that new orders will be placed on hold until after September 6, 2022 .

What other hot sauces should you buy?

Can't find sriracha? Check out these popular, spicy options instead, including Weak Knees and Fly By Jing. Bushwick Kitchen / Fly By Jing / Reviewed

If you can't find Sriracha sauce at your local grocery store, you may have to wait a few months to get your hands on a bottle off the shelves. Ahead, we've compiled a list of retailers where you can find Sriracha sauce online, though inventory may vary by area; we wouldn't recommend buying it from an online marketplace, due to price-gouging by third-party sellers.

Although Sriracha is in short supply right now, there are plenty of spicy alternatives with similar flavors worth checking out. Ahead, we've gathered up a few options to tide you over until your favorite chili sauce becomes available again.

Where you can still buy Sriracha online

Alternative hot sauces to consider

