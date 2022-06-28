ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

A chili crop failure has caused a Sriracha shortage—here are the hot sauces to try instead

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AklG_0gOmXBsV00
Huy Fong Inc., has been forced to suspend production—causing a nationwide shortage of Sriracha sauce. Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hot sauce lovers, buckle up for some bad news: According to Huy Fong Foods, Inc., the manufacturer of the iconic Sriracha hot chili sauce, the company is halting production of its beloved sauces until after Labor Day. Following in the footsteps of other product shortages, including baby formula and tampons , Sriracha is just the latest good with too low inventory to meet demand, and is expected to be difficult to find on shelves this summer.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

More: Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of chili pepper shortage, suspension of summer sales

Why is there a Sriracha shortage?

In a letter to customers , Huy Fong explains that "due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers," the California-based company is facing a severe shortage of chilies and is unable to produce its products: Sriracha Hot Chili sauce , Chili Garlic or Sambal Oelek .

Huy Fong sources its red jalapeño chili peppers primarily from Mexico, New Mexico and California—areas that are experiencing a "megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change." The extreme weather patterns have led to dry soil and subsequent crop failures in the regions.

Huy Fong states in the letter that any orders submitted after April 19, 2022, would be postponed until after Labor Day in the order they were received, and that new orders will be placed on hold until after September 6, 2022 .

What other hot sauces should you buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2blm_0gOmXBsV00
Can't find sriracha? Check out these popular, spicy options instead, including Weak Knees and Fly By Jing. Bushwick Kitchen / Fly By Jing / Reviewed

If you can't find Sriracha sauce at your local grocery store, you may have to wait a few months to get your hands on a bottle off the shelves. Ahead, we've compiled a list of retailers where you can find Sriracha sauce online, though inventory may vary by area; we wouldn't recommend buying it from an online marketplace, due to price-gouging by third-party sellers.

Although Sriracha is in short supply right now, there are plenty of spicy alternatives with similar flavors worth checking out. Ahead, we've gathered up a few options to tide you over until your favorite chili sauce becomes available again.

Where you can still buy Sriracha online

Alternative hot sauces to consider

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: A chili crop failure has caused a Sriracha shortage—here are the hot sauces to try instead

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Sauce#Sriracha Sauce#Hot Chili#Sauces#Huy Fong Inc#Huy Fong Foods Inc
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
DoYouRemember?

Walmart Is Preparing To Make A Ton Of Changes This Year

Many people love shopping at Walmart for its affordable options and convenient locations. This summer, things are changing up a bit at most Walmart locations. If you shop there regularly, you may want to know about these changes before your next shopping trip. New Walmart locations will look different and...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy