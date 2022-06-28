Betting the John Deere? This is the Week to Take an Underdog

Related
Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland
The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
golfmagic.com
Daniel Berger FORCED OUT of John Deere Classic on PGA Tour
Daniel Berger, the highest-ranked player in the field for the forthcoming John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, has withdrawn through injury. Berger has had trouble with his back throughout the entirety of the 2021-2022 season. He was previously forced to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This season...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo
LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
Yardbarker
3-time champ Steve Stricker WDs from John Deere Classic
Three-time John Deere Classic champion Steve Stricker has withdrawn from this week's tournament. PGA Tour officials announced the news Tuesday but did not provide a reason for his absence. The tournament begins Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Lucas Glover was the winner in 2021. Stricker won the...
Phil Mickelson's Net Worth in 2022
Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history
Golfer Gives Very Honest Reason Why He Left PGA Tour For LIV Golf Series
Most players have stuck to the same script when explaining their decision to join the LIV Golf Series. Pat Perez took a different approach. During Tuesday's press conference, via Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, Perez explained that he was tired of a grueling PGA Tour schedule. He said he missed...
'I'm Pleased': Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy React to PGA Tour's Suspension of LIV Golf Players
A letter to players was released during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, and McIlroy said it was 'basically going by the book.'
Three more golfers join LIV Golf Series for event in Oregon
Matthew Wolff will be joined by former PGA Tour winner Carlos Ortiz in this week's LIV event outside of Portland, Oregon, its first tourney in U.S.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s ridiculous money shirt pretty much says it all
Tuesday was a watershed day in the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle. At precisely the same time the PGA Tour announced sweeping changes to its global structure and solidified their partnership with the DP World Tour, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Pat Perez were unveiled in Portland, Oregon as LIV’s golf fresh new scalps.
GolfWRX
LIV pros accuse Brandel Chamblee of lying in fiery social media spat
Brandel Chamblee has never shied away from broadcasting his feelings on the LIV Golf Series. Over the last few months, the former PGA Tour player has ripped into all the players that have signed for vast sums of money, most recently at the conclusion of the US Open when declaring, “The right players spoke this week, and the right players put on a show today. Today wasn’t about money, it was about history and Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson, going forward, will always be on the wrong side of history.”
LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump
The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
'Listen To the Players For Once,' Patrick Reed Said When Asked What the PGA Tour Could Have Done
Reed, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez met the media prior to LIV Golf's second event and explained why they left solid PGA Tour careers for the upstart tour.
Golf Digest
I wore flip-flops and a T-shirt to play in a tournament with scratch golfers
As we made the turn during the second round of the Linksoul LS2MAN, I was beginning to lose feeling in my feet. My favorite pair of golf shoes decided to betray me and I’d left my spare pair back at the hotel. That's when I did something I never thought I’d do, I pulled out my flip-flops and ditched my golf shoes before my tee shot. I proceeded to hit the ball very far left, nearly approaching a neighboring fairway. It was not my best shot but at least my feet would regain feeling as I headed to search for my ball.
PGA Tour Announced Big Joint Venture On Tuesday
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bolstered their strategic alliance by announcing a 13-year joint venture partnership. On Tuesday afternoon, the two parties held a press conference to reveal a partnership that "will provide additional competitive opportunities for professional golfers of both Tours." Starting in 2023, the top-10 players...
2022 John Deere Classic odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
Now 2 weeks removed from the U.S. Open and less than a month away from the 150th Open Championship, a lot of top players are taking this week off, skipping the 2022 John Deere Classic in Illinois. TPC Deere Run will once again play host to this event, which was won by Lucas Glover last season. Below, we look at the 2022 John Deere Classic odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.
Golf.com
Cam Smith shows you how to hit a perfect spinny chip — in 14 seconds
All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary. Smith doesn’t explain how he does it, but look closely, and you can learn a lot…. 1. Open the face. Smith...
GolfWRX
The amusing stat that shines a new light on this week’s LIV Golf Portland field
Nickelodeon has a new golf-based TV show for kids called ‘slime cup’. In the series, golfers and celebrities compete in golf games and challenges to drum up some excitement for our next generation of golfers. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Lexi Thompson were all involved. The...
LIV Golf faces hurdles in applying for world ranking points
Even as the second LIV Golf Invitational series embarks on the first of four consecutive events in the United States, an important part of its future takes place in Scotland in two weeks. The Official World Golf Ranking governing board meets at St. Andrews during the British Open, followed by...
Yardbarker
John Deere Classic Matchup Bets (Fade Popular Names This Week)
The John Deere Classic gets the short end of the stick on the golf calendar. With most of the top names in golf heading over to Europe to prepare for the Open Championship, the field is often left in a lackluster state. That's certainly the case this year, but that...
