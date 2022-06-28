Betting the John Deere? This is the Week to Take an Underdog

As we made the turn during the second round of the Linksoul LS2MAN, I was beginning to lose feeling in my feet. My favorite pair of golf shoes decided to betray me and I’d left my spare pair back at the hotel. That's when I did something I never thought I’d do, I pulled out my flip-flops and ditched my golf shoes before my tee shot. I proceeded to hit the ball very far left, nearly approaching a neighboring fairway. It was not my best shot but at least my feet would regain feeling as I headed to search for my ball.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO