How and when to register for Seahawks training camp this summer

The Seattle Seahawks have now announced the training camp dates this summer that will be open to the general public. Camp will be held from July 27 through August 21, with a total of 13 available dates fans can choose to attend.

All sessions will take place at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton except for the mock game at Lumen Field scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6.

Other special events will be sprinkled throughout the camp including Kids Day, Military Day and “!2 North” for Canadian fans. Season ticket holders will be able to register for two exclusive dates as well.

While there is no cost to attend the open practices, a $12 transportation fee will be charged to cover the shuttle transportation to and from The Landing shopping center in Renton. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be strictly enforced at all sessions.

Registration opens online this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. PT on a first-come, first-served basis. All available dates and times, as well as more information on camp, can be found on the Seahawks website at www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp.