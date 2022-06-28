ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EY agrees to pay $100 million fine to settle SEC investigation into ethics exam cheating

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Ernst & Young agreed to pay $100 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission and admit that some of its auditors cheated on the ethics portion of the exam required to become a certified public accountant.

It's the largest fine an auditing firm has ever paid to the SEC, according to a settlement order released on Tuesday.

The SEC investigation, which began in 2019, found that from 2017 to 2021 at least 49 EY auditors sent and/or received answers keys to CPA ethics exams. Additionally, "hundreds" of other auditors cheated on continuing professional education (CPE) courses that are required to maintain CPA status.

SEC on ESG investing: How will climate change impact American companies?

What will it mean?: Biden administration looks to regulate cryptocurrency with new executive order

"And a significant number of EY professionals who did not cheat themselves, but knew their colleagues were cheating and facilitating cheating, violated the firm’s Code of Conduct by failing to report this misconduct," the SEC said in findings published Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pN7M_0gOmX18U00
Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Accountants from Ernst and Young arrive on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

EY did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Separately, it told The Wall Street Journal that "nothing [at the firm] is more important than our integrity and our ethics," adding that its "response to this unacceptable past behavior has been thorough, extensive, and effective."

This is not the first cheating scandal for the Big Four accounting firm.

From 2012 to 2015 some 200 EY auditors "exploited a software flaw in EY’s CPE testing platform to pass exams while answering only a low percentage of questions correctly," according to the SEC. "The firm took disciplinary actions and repeatedly warned its audit professionals not to cheat on exams."

In addition to the $100 million fine, EY agreed to hire two separate independent consultants. One will review the firm's ethics and integrity policies while the other will investigate "whether any EY employees contributed to the firm’s failure to correct its misleading submission."

EY also misled or withheld information from the SEC during its latest investigation on auditors cheating on CPA exams, the order states. The investigation was launched after the SEC received an internal whistleblower tip.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can f ollow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: EY agrees to pay $100 million fine to settle SEC investigation into ethics exam cheating

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says Company Will Leave US if SEC Wins Lawsuit: Report

Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse reportedly says that the firm will leave the country if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wins its lawsuit against them. According to a new report from Axios, Garlinghouse says that the company will cease to operate in the US if they lose the lawsuit that the SEC filed against the firm in late 2020 for allegedly issuing XRP as an unregistered security.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UBS to Pay $25 Million to Settle U.S. SEC Fraud Charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wealth manager and banking group UBS will pay $25 million to settle fraud charges relating to an options trading strategy, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday. UBS marketed and sold the "Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES)" to about 600 investors through its platform of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Sec#Ernst Young#Esg#American#The Wall Street Journal
cryptobriefing.com

Grayscale Sues SEC Over Spot Bitcoin ETF Application Rejection

Grayscale has filed a petition for review before the U.S. Court of Appeals, challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's order denying GBTC's conversion into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale filed the lawsuit hours after the SEC denied its long-standing application for conversion, citing failure to meet numerous requirements under...
MARKETS
The Verge

Crypto exchange CoinFlex says ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver owes $47 million

One of the difficulties of cryptocurrency is figuring out who to believe. Case in point: the conflict between Mark Lamb, CEO of CoinFlex, and Roger “Bitcoin Jesus” Ver, an early Bitcoin investor. Lamb says Ver owes his company $47 million and is the reason the company froze customer withdrawals last week. Ver denies this and says that, in fact, CoinFlex owes him money.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethics
dailyhodl.com

Wall Street Giant Goldman Sachs Raising $2,000,000,000 To Buy Distressed Celsius Assets: Report

Financial services titan Goldman Sachs is reportedly raising $2 billion to purchase discounted assets from embattled crypto lending platform Celsius (CEL). According to a new report by CoinDesk, sources familiar with the matter say that Goldman Sachs is spearheading a group of investors in an effort to gobble up marked down assets of Celsius in case the firm files for bankruptcy.
MARKETS
Vice

Founders of $10 Billion Crypto Hedge Fund Have ‘Ghosted’ After Bets Go Bad

The co-founders of an influential multi-billion-dollar crypto hedge fund have suddenly gone MIA right at the moment that people want their money. Days of swirling rumors have been followed by harder evidence that Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, is ghosting its business partners as it attempts to avoid insolvency after the firm overleveraged itself ahead of the recent “crypto winter,” which has plagued the industry and led to a steep decline in crypto prices. Now, firms are scrambling to distance themselves from 3AC to assure customers that their funds won't go down with the ship run by Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, two childhood friends who suddenly found themselves wielding billions in the Wild West of emerging crypto markets.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

KPMG enters the metaverse, invests $30M in Web3 employee training

KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Canada and the United States, has revealed the opening of its first metaverse collaboration hub to help its employees and clients pursue growth opportunities in the digital era. KPMG is entering the metaverse with a new collaboration hub that will connect...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

MicroStrategy Made New $10 Million Bitcoin Bet in Crypto’s Chill

CEO Michael Saylor is staying bullish on Bitcoin’s prospects. bought another 480 coins worth about $10 million at the height of the crypto market collapse. The firm purchased the coins between May 3 and June 28 for about $20,817 each, according to. paperwork. filed with the US Securities and...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin is a commodity, says SEC’s Gary Gensler

There is no precise regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States at the moment, but regulators are focusing their attention on the industry. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), has pointed out that he believes Bitcoin is the only security. He made this statement during an interview with CNBC on Monday.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

EU to Require Exchanges to Identify Most Crypto Transactions

EU policymakers reached a deal Wednesday on a new bill that seeks to track crypto transfers, with no minimum threshold requirements or exemptions for low-value transfers, on exchanges and similar platforms. The ruling, aimed at crypto asset service providers (CASPs) under the Financial Action Task Force’s “Travel Rule,” will require...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Grayscale reaches GBTC agreement with Jane Street, Virtu ahead of SEC ruling

Grayscale announced a deal Monday with Wall Street trading firms Jane Street and Virtu Financial (VIRT) to close the discount on its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC-USD) following potential ETF conversion. The agreement comes ahead of an expected decision on July 6 from the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether GBTC can...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

European Union inks deal on crypto transfer tracing rules

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has agreed on new rules subjecting cryptocurrency transfers to the same money-laundering rules as traditional banking transfers. EU negotiators signed a provisional agreement late Wednesday for the 27-nation bloc’s first rules on tracing transfers of crypto assets like bitcoin, which is aimed at clamping down on illicit transfers and blocking suspicious transactions.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy