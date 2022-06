Local authorities assisting Dayton, Ohio, police in their search for a double-homicide suspect Thursday located his body in Falkville through pings to his mobile phone GPS. Falkville police officers and Morgan County sheriff’s deputies responded to the request to find a missing or wanted person from the Dayton Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The Dayton police had arranged for the mobile phone pings that led local authorities to the body of Waverly Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, in his vehicle at 240 Buster Road near the Interstate 65 exit for Falkville.

FALKVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO