HALE – It has been recognized that students of Hale Area Schools have been putting in the effort to succeed in school. One of the efforts that have been noticed is perfect attendance. With this comes a prize. Each month, students with perfect attendance will get a treat with Mr. Bowman. For example, this month they celebrated perfect attendance for May with ice cream! This experience is a way for students to know that their efforts are acknowledged.

HALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO