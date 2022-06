The legendary Raven has been confirmed for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Against All Odds special event. As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact has scheduled Moose vs. Sami Callihan for Friday’s Against All Odds event in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. The storyline for Raven’s “most sadistic creation,” which is making a comeback, is that Raven called Callihan and demanded this kind of bout after Moose knocked him out on last week’s Impact as the follow-up to Slammiversary. The expectation is that this match will be more bloody than their Monster’s Ball match, which Callihan won at Slammiversary.

