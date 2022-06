Summer is here, and your goal of getting in shape is already dwindling. For much of the first half of this year, you told yourself you were going to work on that summer beach bod. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that is happening. So why not just enjoy your summer with whatever bod you are currently working with? While you are at it, put down the salad and grab a donut. Maybe do a couple of "16-ounce curls" and crack open a beer.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO