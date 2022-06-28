ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

H-E-B to donate $10 million for new Uvalde elementary school

By Jeff Caldwell
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLaGR_0gOmVAUq00

UVALDE, Texas — The Butt family and grocery retailer H-E-B announced on Tuesday the donation of $10 million to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde, TX.

According to a statement issued by H-E-B on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, donations were made to the nonprofit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation , a nonprofit associated with the school district.

STATE NEWS: Houston-area murder suspect hit, killed by utility truck, police say

After a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24th that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the Mayor of Uvalde announced the school would be demolished. Uvalde CISD Moving Forward is seeking donations to build a new school, make schools in the district more secure, and build a memorial park at Robb Elementary’s current location.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman. “As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

The company launched a separate donation campaign in May to support the victims and families of the shooting and has committed $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

UVALDE, Texas - Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas Friday in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium on the one-month anniversary...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
CBS DFW

'She was full of life': Uvalde's Makenna Elrod loved animals, church

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Makenna Elrod was a light to all who knew her."She loved her family and friends so much," her mom April Brown Elrod said.Makenna was one of 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24, and in the time since then her mom has worked to ensure she is remembered for who she was.Elrod said her 10-year-old daughter "loved to play softball, gymnastics, loved to dance and sing, play with fidgets and spend time with her family." Softball was new to her this year but she fell in love with the sport and her teammates,...
UVALDE, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: The response to the Uvalde school shooting

EL PASO, Texas - The issue of guns and school safety have come to the forefront for many Americans in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. How do we make schools safer for children, and what...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

McDonald’s to donate June 23 proceeds to Uvalde families

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s restaurants across Texas will donate a percentage of sales to the families of the Uvalde shooting. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today McDonald’s across Texas will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund and the Robb School Memorial Fund. The Uvalde Fund can be found via Facebook at […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Charity#Tx#Robb Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc#Rewri
KTSA

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol rescues 43 immigrants

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hours after dozens of immigrants were found in the back of an 18 wheeler in San Antonio, many of them dead or near death, another human smuggling attempt was uncovered in Uvalde. The US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector reports agents and K-9 units...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Facts of Uvalde shooting violated all 4 steps of effective school security

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how reasonable school safety measures might have prevented tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting]. Information about what happened before and during the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has changed continually. The bottom line is that it’s not a happy story, but confirms that school security is still a work in progress.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy