Steven E. Shastal, age 69 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Steven was born in Pontiac, Michigan on March 6, 1953 to Jack and Shirley (Stormer) Shastal. He moved to Mio in 1974 from Pontiac. Steven worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for MDOT, retiring in 2003. Steven was a member of the Comins Eagles and enjoyed hunting, fishing, side-by-side riding, and spending time in the U.P. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

MIO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO