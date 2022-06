MANTI—Jasmin Rangel Murillo, a senior at Manti High School, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Utah Jazz. For the second season in a row, the Utah Jazz has awarded a full-ride, four-year scholarship to a Manti High School student. The Utah Jazz team has committed to award a full-ride scholarship to a Utah high school student from an underrepresented group with each one of their pre-season and regular season wins. Fifty-five total scholarships were given out to Utah students this year.

