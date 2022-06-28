ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

Win Tickets: Bill Pickett International Rodeo

kblx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article102.9 KBLX has your chance to see Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. REGISTER below for your chance to WIN a Four (4) Pack of 2- Day Tickets for the Bill...

kblx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Kingfish team to reopen Oakland hot dog landmark Original Kasper’s

Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Brentwood’s Witch Hunt, Antioch Shootings and Pittsburg High QB to Miami

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how the Brentwood City Council is on a witch hunt to remove a planning commissioner and how out of line they are. Antioch Police report three shootings over the week. Meanwhile, City of Richmond tax is hurting businesses. Abortion constitutional amendment will be on November Ballot. SF Muni fatal shooting may have been self defense. CHP makes large fentanyl pills bust. Kenny discusses potential of a homeless Olympics. Great America might close in 10 years and Pittsburg High Quarterback Jaden Rashada selects Miami to continue career.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castro Valley, CA
Sports
City
Castro Valley, CA
Local
California Sports
oaklandside.org

The red-tailed hawks keeping watch over Highland Hospital

The triangularly shaped Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on 14th Avenue in East Oakland is built on a gentle hill, with the newer, sleek glass towers housing the emergency room and acute care at the top, and the institution’s old Spanish Baroque halls, built in 1927 and topped with ornate cupolas, at the bottom. The buildings and paths resemble an old university that’s grown into the modern age. At the center of the healthcare complex is an enormous courtyard planted with a fragrant landscape of native and drought-tolerant flora.
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

Blaze your way down the Oakland Cannabis Trail

Visit Oakland has recently launched the Oakland Cannabis Trail, a historical and colorful adventure with unique retail and cannabis-centric experiences for the cannasseur and canna-curious alike. Developed in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts and Oakland’s leading retailers, the Oakland Cannabis Trail offers a curated trip through the Town’s diverse, amazing...
OAKLAND, CA
svvoice.com

Great America Sold, Park to Close

Cedar Fair amusement park company announced today that it’s selling the land under Great America to Prologis, a Fremont-based logistics management and real estate company, for $310 million. Cedar Fair will continue to operate the amusement park under a lease for up to 11 years, and will ultimately close the park. The company has operated Great America since 2006.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pickett
NBC Bay Area

Family Fun: County Fairs Return to Bay Area This Summer

Summer is in full swing in the Bay Area — and warmer weather means it's county fair season (if there is such a thing). If you're looking for something to do with the whole family this summer, several Bay Area county fairs kick off in the coming weeks. Here's...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picket#Rowell Ranch Rodeo Ground#Arv
NBC Bay Area

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

You Have a Few Days to Say Goodbye to This 25-Year-Old Mission District Institution

Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

KQED's Check, Please! Taste & Sip

Join Check, Please! host Leslie Sbrocco and celebrate the resilience of the Bay Area's culinary spirit with the return of Taste & Sip! Sample the diverse flavors that define our region with food from more than 50 restaurants featured on the show and wines from Leslie's favorite local wineries. All...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Little Saigon community pleading for more protection

OAKLAND, Calif. - For the last two years, crime against Asians has ramped up to levels requiring the government to seriously step in across the country. However, "one size fits all" to anti-Asian crime is not working well. Oakland's Vietnamese merchants say diversity without equality, is dangerous. Twenty Vietnamese-American business...
OAKLAND, CA
CLASSIX 107.9

The Black Panther Headquarters May Become a National Park

Back in 2017, the National Park Service considered making the Black Panther Headquarters in Oakland, California a national historical park. The idea was quickly shut down because of the “concerns” from police groups citing that commemorating a violent separatist group was wrong. It also didn’t help that Donald Trump was the president at the time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland, SF see disheartening difference in homicide clearance rates

In a collaboration with CBS News, KPIX 5 is examining a crime often going without punishment in our country. Barely half of murder cases in the United States get solved. The national homicide clearance rate is at an all-time low, according to FBI data. In the mid-1960s, more than 90% of murders were solved, generally resulting in an arrest. By 1990, the percentage fell into the 60s. Then, by 2020 - as the number of homicides surged - the national clearance rate dropped to about 50% for the first time ever.The analysis also discovered a difference by race. The national...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy