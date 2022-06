At a two-week event in southeast Virginia, women learn professional skills in prescribed fire forest management. THE FIRST TIME LAUREL SCHABLEIN participated in a prescribed burn felt like a foreign experience as she watched the fire move across the landscape. After years of studying bird communities around Virginia, she knew fire could be used as a tool to create healthier forests but had never seen one up close. “Your heart rate gets up because you’re watching something that we’ve been really conditioned to believe is damaging and harmful,” she said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO