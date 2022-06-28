ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

By The Reflector
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July...

Repair Clark County will host sharpening events

Repair Clark County will hold in-person events where people can sharpen blades and gardening tools at Pomeroy Farm. The events are limited to 16 participants, stated a news release. They will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Farm Days will be held...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Fireworks: Planning a fun and safe celebration in Battle Ground

Fireworks stands are permitted to operate in the city from July 1 through July 4. Being prepared, safe, and responsible is key to a fun and worry-free 4th of July celebration. Fireworks regulations in the city of Battle Ground allows residents to use fireworks for two days over the Independence Day Holiday – July 3 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and July 4 from 9 a.m.-midnight.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County Council approves buildable lands model, report

The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

On June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split, as...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Sheriff candidates detail their experience, goals for office

The three candidates seeking to replace Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins addressed issues facing the office during a June 23 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. The three candidates all have decades of law enforcement experience. Vancouver Police Cpl. Rey Reynolds, county sheriff’s deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Homeless camp fire in woods threatens forest

The blaze appears to have started somewhere inside the camp, and spread quickly to trees and other debris. Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 battled a stubborn fire Tuesday that started in a large houseless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the Bonneville Power Administration Ross Complex.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
GFWC seeks information about Battle Ground Lake State Park

The Battle Ground branch of the General Federation of Women’s Club, has formed a committee to help “backdate” the historical files on Battle Ground Lake State Park. During a meeting in May, the service club learned there is no information in the park’s files about life at the park when it was a privately owned entertainment Mecca, stated a news release.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Residential use in Woodland’s highway commercial zone is now prohibited

The Woodland City Council has taken action to put a stop to residential uses in commercially-zoned land by outright prohibiting it in a section of it’s city zoning. During its June 20 meeting, the city council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance restricting new residential uses in the city’s highway commercial zones. That zoning mainly exists on land located off of the city’s two interchanges with Interstate 5.
WOODLAND, WA
Clackamas County opens 48 public-housing units in Gladstone

Redevelopment of building, purchased in 2019, came at a total cost of $19.4 million On June 27, Clackamas County officials held a grand-opening celebration for 48 new residential units in Gladstone for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50 at the Tukwila Springs building, converted from a former congregate care facility. "One of Clackamas County's goals is to develop 1,500 affordable housing units by 2025," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith at the event. "The opening of Tukwila Springs helps us to reach that very goal. In fact, Clackamas County currently has more than 950 units either complete, in development,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver. One person was killed after a small plane crashed and caught fire at the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Police said the boy and caretaker were taken to the hospital and...
VANCOUVER, WA
COVID-19 Positivity Rates in Multnomah County Have Been Rising for Months

That’s the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in Multnomah County in the week ending June 25. It’s the highest positivity rate in Oregon’s most populous county since the week ending Feb. 5. And it’s one of several indications that a significant amount of COVID is being transmitted in Portland as the pandemic’s third summer begins.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

Clark County’s government wants its citizens to know the approval of a .1% increase on retail sales tax would be used to benefit its beleaguered law and justice system. During an informational forum on June 23, county staff and county council chair Karen Bowerman provided information about the upcoming sales tax proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot. If approved, the measure would help fund a body-worn and vehicle dashboard-based camera program for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR
I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Murmurs: Charter Reform Meets Unexpected Pushback

CHARTER REFORM MEETS UNEXPECTED PUSHBACK: City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned Mapps has reversed course and the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. Earlier this month, the 20-member Portland Charter Commission voted to send multiple reforms of city government and elections to the ballot. They chose to bundle all the reforms into a single measure. Mapps tells WW he thinks parts of the measure are “bad ideas”: “As you layer on these complications after complications…I think it actually might make our government less functional.” Mapps says his PAC will take an “educational” approach to the pushback by hosting forums to scrutinize the reform proposals. A second PAC, led by recent City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and two onetime staffers of former Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steve Moskowitz, is forming to launch a campaign against the measure. “We are a group of citizens who favored a change in our city’s form of government but see multiple problems with this proposal,” Duffy tells WW. “Our campaign will clearly set forth those problems and explain our reasons to vote no.”
PORTLAND, OR

