ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Derges found guilty on all counts

By Emilee Kuschel
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVf9C_0gOmTM9y00

UPDATE: Derges has been found guilty on all counts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The jury has asked for additional evidence in the trial of a Missouri Representative accused of defrauding the government.

Derges represents the Nixa area at the Missouri House of Representatives.

A federal grand jury indictment alleges she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured.

ALSO ON WJBF: Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Springfield organization, called Lift Up, did not provide COVID-19 testing to its patients but Derges’ medical clinics did.

Derges was accused of concealing the reimbursements her clinics had already received for those services.

Other charges allege that Derges sold fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark – a scheme totaling about $200,000. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derges was actually giving a sterile amniotic fluid to patients who suffered from, among other things, tissue damage, kidney disease, COPD, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magic 95.1

Drug trafficking ringleader sentenced to decades in prison

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WJPF) – The ringleader of a drug trafficking operation, responsible for distributing over four million dollars worth of cocaine in southern Illinois and the surrounding area, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Ruben Caraway, 46, was arrested in Texas last year. Eight co-defendants...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJBF

Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – Four South Carolina residents are now behind bars after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans. According to authorities, Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, plead guilty to conspiracy to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
wnctimes.com

North Carolina Man Guilty of Killing South Carolina Woman

Greenville, NC -- After pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina lady after kidnapping her and trespassing across state lines, aniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, North Carolina, was given a life term in federal prison without the possibility of release. Evidence presented in court established that Printz visited Travelers...
BOSTIC, NC
WJBF

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide. A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 […]
JACKSON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
U.S. POLITICS
WBTW News13

Need caregiving help? South Carolinians may face 5-year wait

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Lynda Schwanekamp tries to keep every morning the same. She cleans the bathroom. She makes sure her husband’s clothes are set out. She places his daily incontinence products in the same spot, reminds him to take his pills, and gets his Cheerios, orange juice and a banana. “Routine is my […]
HEALTH
SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy