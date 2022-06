All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) hosted an event at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday night, and there was action inside and outside the ring. At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, a fan was seen exchanging punches with a security guard who was dragging him out of the arena. It's not clear why the fan was being scored away from multiple security guards, but the fan was able to land a few punches on one of the security guards, who attempted to counter with his own punches. According to TMZ Sports, there weren't any "arrests or reports filed."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO