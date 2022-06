CLEVELAND, Tenn — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and his family adopted the dog he helped rescue from the extreme heat earlier this month. On June 15, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Tudors found a dog on the side of a highway and pulled over. He gave her some shelter out of the sun, some water and some Little Debbie snacks, according to WBIR. The temperatures in Tennessee that day was about 96 degrees.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO