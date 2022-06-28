U.S. Cities Building the Most Homes
COVID-related disruptions have produced worker shortages and hindered supply chains, making it harder and more expensive to obtain building materials. As a result, more single-family units are seeing monthslong delays in the time it takes to start and complete construction when compared to years past. Although supply is a challenge across the U.S., some locations are moving faster than others in authorizing new construction. Researchers ranked metros and states according to the number of new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in 2021.
Comments / 0