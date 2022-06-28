ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Here are tips for growing a booming Amazon business

MDesign is a home decor online marketplace seller with $310 million in online sales in 2021. Here are Senior Vice President Chief Business Strategy Officer Lauren Stark's tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business.
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
Mashed

How Kroger Shoppers Are Reacting To Inflation

After emptying the wallet to fill the gas tank, the grocery shopping list can see a modification. With food costs soaring, consumers feel the pressure from inflation and see the impact of shrinkflation. As the biggest U.S. grocery store operator, Kroger carefully monitors consumers' shopping habits. In a recent investor call, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen reported curious changes to the purchases of Kroger shoppers. From the shopping frequency to the items in the cart, the changes seem to fall into distinct categories.
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Albertsons Boosts Ad Offerings; Kroger Continues eCommerce Fulfillment Center Rollout

As food prices rise, many grocers are looking to supplement their sales revenue by growing their advertising businesses. Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of grocer Albertsons Companies, which has more than 2,200 locations across the United States, announced Tuesday (June 21) that it is partnering with advertising technology company The Trade Desk to offer audience performance measuring tools for advertisers.
Sourcing Journal

What Home Furnishings Experts Are Talking About: Inventory, Reshoring and Warehouse Woes

Click here to read the full article. Two years of unprecedented demand, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and a global pandemic have created a furniture marketplace unlike any seen in the past. And that market continues to shift, as consumer spending on home goods softens and managing inventory becomes a challenge. At the recent American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) Logistics Conference, furniture industry experts and analysts gave an inside look at where the business stands now, and where it’s headed in the coming months. With consumer demand softening, it’s no surprise furniture orders were down this spring. According to a survey by...
pymnts

Luxury Home Slowdown Takes Toll on RH Furniture Sales

RH, the high-end furniture retailer, has seen its stock tumble in extended trading, after it cut its forecast, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (June 29). This was the second time the company cut its forecast in a month. RH said the culprits are high mortgage rates and shrinking sales of luxury homes.
pymnts

US Retail Inventories Reach 7-Month Low

American retail inventories rose 17.3% between May 2021 and May 2022, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday (June 28). The report shows inventories of $705.3 billion, a 0.8% increase between April and May. However, this most recent report marks a seven-month low for retail inventories, and this latest increase is small compared to the 3.9% jump recorded in March.
The Independent

Retail sales drop in May as cost-of-living crisis sees shoppers rein in spending

Retail sales fell in May as consumers reined in their grocery spending amid belt-tightening due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the drop in retail sales over the month came after sales tumbled 1.6% across food stores.The ONS also revised down sales growth in April, from the 1.4% previous estimation to an increase of 0.4%.It found that sales in supermarkets dropped 1.5% over May, with a 2.2% drop in specialist shops such as butchers and bakers.But the biggest decline in spending was seen on alcohol and tobacco, with sales down 4%.Feedback from...
Mashed

Is The Golden Age Of Food Delivery Apps Over?

Convenience is everything in the modern world. If something can't be done quickly, it is very often cast aside as a cumbersome obstruction. Who wants to make a phone call or pay cash, when you can click a button? Speed and convenience drive the rise in modern technology like self-checkouts, and food delivery apps. Pymnts reports that the "convenience factor" drives up to 65% of delivery-app usage (via Pymnts).
US News and World Report

Kraft Heinz Pulls Products From UK Retailer Tesco in Pricing Row

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz has stopped supplying some products to Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco, which resisted charging its customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation. Tesco, which has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market, apologised for the absence of...
Benzinga

Troubled Grubhub's Parent Company Seeks Investment Partner: WSJ

Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKAYF is hit by doubts about whether it can sell its U.S. operation, Grubhub Inc. As per Wall Street Journal, Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said the company's parent hopes to find a strategic partner, though a divestiture cannot be ruled out.
pymnts

Nike Says Digital Transformation Strategy Working, but Shipping Times Still Elevated

In an industry filled with legendary toe-to-toe competition between rival teams and athletes, Nike finds itself similarly embroiled in a binary contest of its own. This, as the world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel company faces a battle of opposing business forces, in a winner-takes-all slugfest that is pitting macroeconomic headwinds against the long-running mix of structural tailwinds.
International Business Times

COVID Can't Break South Africa's Love Affair With Shopping Malls

With two days to go until opening to the public, workers rush to put the finishing touches on the Kwena Square shopping complex, a shiny $13 million sign that South Africans are defying the global "retail apocalypse". Not even COVID-19 could separate them from their beloved malls. "I love going...
