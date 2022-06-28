Click here to read the full article. Two years of unprecedented demand, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and a global pandemic have created a furniture marketplace unlike any seen in the past. And that market continues to shift, as consumer spending on home goods softens and managing inventory becomes a challenge.
At the recent American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) Logistics Conference, furniture industry experts and analysts gave an inside look at where the business stands now, and where it’s headed in the coming months.
With consumer demand softening, it’s no surprise furniture orders were down this spring. According to a survey by...
